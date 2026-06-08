PRESS ROOM: Church Of God In Christ and Thrivent Partner to Advance Financial Education Across the Denomination Nationwide

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MEMPHIS, Tenn. (June 8, 2026) — The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC), the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States, today announced a multi-year partnership with Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services company that puts generosity at the heart of saving and investing. Building on years of collaboration, the new partnership brings together Thrivent’s purpose‑based advice and generosity with COGIC’s national church network. Through this partnership, Thrivent will provide a virtual, faith-based financial education curriculum to COGIC members and provide charitable giving support, including matched giving and a future endowment, to strengthen stewardship across the denomination.

“At the Church Of God In Christ, we believe spiritual, physical and financial wholeness is the inheritance of every believer,” said Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Church Of God In Christ. “Financial education and economic empowerment have been missing chapters in the story of too many of our families and congregations, so this partnership is a decisive and meaningful step toward changing that narrative. Alongside Thrivent, we will equip our 12,000-plus churches and our adherents with the knowledge, tools, and resources to make informed financial decisions today and for generations to come.”

“This partnership reflects Thrivent’s longstanding belief that everyone deserves a financial plan and is a meaningful example of why Thrivent exists – to empower lives of service and faith,” said Thrivent’s Chief Growth and Generosity Officer Carolyn Sakstrup. “COGIC shares our commitment to purpose, faith, stewardship and service to others. By elevating our work together, Thrivent can deliver financial education and resources through a trusted, nationwide church network with deep community roots. Together, we will help church leaders and families plan stronger financial futures for generations.”

A collaboration built on shared values

The partnership is designed to make financial well‑being as integral to church life as worship, service and fellowship, and includes:

· Thrivent will offer COGIC leaders a co-created virtual, faith-based financial education curriculum that will focus on the importance of stewardship and personal retirement planning. It also will tackle financial topics such as debt, saving and spending to help build a financial foundation that helps participants invest for the future and leaves a legacy. Church leaders will see the curriculum first before it expands to congregants in 2027.

· Thrivent will share financial education and purpose-based advice at COGIC conferences from the mainstage, through workshops and within one-on-one consultations.

· Thrivent will support COGIC’s charitable efforts and match the denomination’s donations up to $65,000 annually. Additionally, Thrivent will work with COGIC to create a future endowment fund to amplify generosity.

Removing barriers to financial well-being

COGIC recognizes the profound responsibility it holds to equip its members with the knowledge necessary to make informed, forward-looking financial decisions, especially for those who have historically faced systemic barriers to financial access and advancement. Through this partnership, Thrivent’s offerings of purpose-based advice, investments, insurance, and generosity programs will be provided to COGIC’s vast network of pastors, clergy, church administrators, and lay members. It will bring expanded access to financial education resources across communities that stand to benefit from them most.

About the Church Of God In Christ, Inc.

The Church of God in Christ, Inc. (COGIC) is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States and one of the largest Protestant denominations in the nation, with more than 12,000 churches and millions of adherents in over 106 countries worldwide. Founded in 1897 by Bishop Charles Harrison Mason, COGIC is headquartered at the Historic Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee — a site forever enshrined in American history as the location of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final address. Under the leadership of Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, COGIC stands as a dynamic global force for faith, justice, and human flourishing — advancing the Gospel while addressing the holistic needs of communities at home and around the world. For more information, visit www.cogic.org.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 financial services company that helps build, grow and protect financial well-being through purpose-driven advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs. Thrivent serves more than 2.4 million clients through thousands of financial advisors across the country and has more than $212 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/25). Thrivent carries strong financial ratings from independent rating agencies – including AM Best, Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings – which demonstrate the company’s financial strength, stability and ability to pay claims. Ratings don’t apply to investment product performance and more information can be found on each rating agency’s website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Robert Coleman, Jr.

Global Communications and PR Director

Church Of God In Christ, Inc.

(901) 235-2160 | [email protected]

Historic Mason Temple | 930 Mason Street, Memphis, TN 38126

Liz Erickson

Senior PR Manager

Thrivent

651-757-7401

[email protected]

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire