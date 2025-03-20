PRESS ROOM: The Urban One Podcast Network Announces Los Angeles Wildfires Podcast, ‘Altadena: After the Fire’

Hosted by Colby Colb Tyner, the podcast will chronicle recovery efforts, and feature interviews with elected officials, community leaders, business owners, and survivors.

Silver Spring, Maryland, March 19, 2025–Urban One, the largest Black-owned and Black-targeted diversified media company, and the company’s newly-formed philanthropic initiative, Urban One Cares, announced today that The Urban One Podcast Network has launched a new podcast, Altadena: After The Fire. Original episodes will air twice a month through October 2025, with specials added intermittently, and will be available on The Urban One Podcast Network, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Hosted by Colby Colb Tyner, SVP, Programming for Urban One’s Audio Division, Altadena: After The Fire will feature on-the-ground reporting, in-depth interviews, and real stories of resilience. The podcast series will examine the personal tolls that the disaster has had on residents and businesses, the environmental and political factors at play, and the ongoing efforts to restore Altadena’s rich cultural heritage.

“It is very important that we do not forget this tragedy. As national news coverage has slowly dwindled once the fires were extinguished, we wanted to be a voice for the residents of Altadena and keep the rest of the world informed of what is happening,” said Colby Colb Tyner, SVP, of Programming for Urban One’s Audio Division. “We welcome you to join us as we document the journey of a community determined to rise from the ashes,” he added.

In addition, in a previously released statement, Urban One announced a partnership with Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization Brotherhood Crusade, to help drive donations to their Wildfire Relief Fund. All donations will go towards assisting survivors of the wildfires to secure shelter, clothing food, personal care products, and necessities.

For more information about The Urban One Podcast Network and the Altadena: After The Fire podcast, visit: https://www.urban1podcasts.com.