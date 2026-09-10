Prostate Cancer is Twice as Likely to Kill Black Men. Talking to Your Doctor Could Help Save Your Life

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Organization of Concerned Black Men, Inc. (CBM) will commemorate five decades of service, mentorship and community leadership at its 50th Anniversary Celebration & Awards Dinner on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at the Marriott Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Held under the theme “Built to Last: Celebrating 50 Years of Mentorship, Leadership & Legacy,” the historic celebration will bring together national and community leaders, civil rights advocates, educators, mentors, students, supporters, and friends to honor CBM’s past while looking toward the work and leadership required for its next 50 years.

Founded in 1975 by five Philadelphia police officers responding to the concerns of mothers whose children were being lost to gang violence, CBM grew from a community response into a national organization dedicated to ensuring that Black men and youth reach their full potential through mentorship, education, leadership development, civic engagement and positive role Models.

This milestone celebration will pay tribute to distinguished honorees whose dedicated work and service embody CBM’S core values and 50-year-legacy.

WHAT: National Organization of Concerned Black Men, Inc. 50th Anniversary Celebration & Awards Dinner

Theme: “Built to Last: Celebrating 50 Years of Mentorship, Leadership & Legacy”

WHEN: Thursday, September 17, 2026 6:30 pm – Reception

7:30 pm – Dinner/Program

WHERE: Marriott Capitol Hill, 175 L Street NE, Washington, D.C.

A DISTINGUISHED CLASS OF 2026 HONOREES

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

NORMAN HILL, President Emeritus, A. Philip Randolph Institute

CBM will recognize Norman Hill for a lifetime devoted to advancing civil rights, economic justice, worker empowerment, and political participation. His decades of leadership and commitment to building a more equitable America embody the perseverance, service, and social responsibility that CBM seeks to pass from one generation to the next.

VELMA MURPHY HILL, Labor Activist

Velma Murphy Hill will be recognized for her lifetime of leadership at the intersection of labor, education, civil rights, and human dignity. Her career reflects an enduring commitment to expanding opportunity and using organized advocacy to improve the lives of working people, families and communities.

CHAIRMAN’S AWARD HONOREES

THE HONORABLE BRANDON SCOTT, Mayor of Baltimore City, Maryland

Mayor Brandon Scott will receive the Chairman’s Award for Public Service and Leadership in recognition of his commitment to public service, his leadership of one of America’s great majority-Black cities, and his representation of a new generation of leaders accepting responsibility for the future of our communities.

THE HONORABLE JUSTIN PEARSON, Tennessee State Representative

Representative Justin J. Pearson will receive the Chairman’s Award for Courageous Civic Leadership, recognizing his powerful and uncompromising voice as part of a new generation of civic leaders and his demonstrated courage, conviction, and commitment to community and meaningful social change.

HONOREES OF THE PRESIDENT’S AWARD

TARA SETMAYER, Co-Founder and CEO, The Seneca Project

Tara Setmayer will be recognized for principled leadership, civic engagement and her willingness to use her voice and platform in defense of democratic values and the rights and freedoms of others.

TANYA CLAY HOUSE, CEO and Co-Founder, ClayHouse Consulting Inc. Board Chair of the Kairos: Democracy Project

Tanya Clay House will be honored for her leadership and longstanding commitment to civil rights, voting rights, public policy and the pursuit of a more just and equitable democracy.

JESSE JACKSON JR., Author and Former United States Congressman

Jesse Jackson Jr. will be recognized for his contributions to public service and for a life and career that reflects perseverance, resilience and the continuing responsibility to use one’s experiences and voice in service to others.

HONOREES OF THE FOUNDER’S AWARD

VICTOR BLACKWELL, CNN Television News Anchor and Journalist

Victor Blackwell will be recognized for excellence in journalism and for using the power of storytelling to illuminate the experiences, challenges and achievements of people and communities too often overlooked in the national conversation.

FRANK CRUMP, CEO, UPI Loan Fund; CEO, United Progress International Education

Frank Crump will be recognized for his commitment to education, economic empowerment and community development. Through Unified Progress International Education and the federally certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), UPI Loan Fund, he has equipped individuals and families with life skills and financial knowledge while expanding access to responsible capital, entrepreneurship, business ownership and opportunities for generational wealth.

Jesse Jackson, Jr. Author and former Congressman

JERMAINE MYRIE, CEO, Mentoring Inc.

Jermaine Myrie will be recognized for his commitment to mentoring and developing young people, work that directly reflects CBM’s founding belief that caring adults can fundamentally alter the trajectory of a young person’s life.

TRENT SHELTON, Former NFL Player, Author and Founder, RehabTime

Trent Shelton will be recognized for transforming personal experience into a platform for empowerment, resilience and transformational impact, inspiring millions to recognize their worth, overcome adversity and pursue lives of purpose.

WHY: For 50 years, Concerned Black Men (CBM) has operated from a simple but powerful premise: the presence of committed, responsible adults can fundamentally change the course of a young person’s life. “What began in Philadelphia in 1975 has become a national legacy of mentoring, education, leadership development, and service,” said Dr. Karen McRae, CEO of the National Organization of Concerned Black Men. “The 50th Anniversary Celebration will honor those who built that legacy, recognize leaders whose work exemplifies it, and introduce a new generation of young people to the responsibility of carrying it forward.”

Johnny Giles, CBM National Chairman, added: “Our 50th Anniversary gives us an opportunity to honor not only the history of CBM, but the values upon which this organization was built: service, leadership, mentorship, and responsibility. Each of this year’s honorees has demonstrated what it means to use one’s position, experience, and influence to make a difference in the lives of others. They represent the kind of leadership CBM has championed across its chapters for five decades, and we are proud to recognize them as part of this historic celebration.”

The Morgan State University Choir to Perform At The Gala Dr. Eric Conway, MSUC Director

The Morgan State University Choir is one of the nation’s most prestigious university choral ensembles and has performed around the world to critical acclaim. The MSUC has shared its musical gifts on many grand stages with numerous dignitaries and celebrated performers–making them cultural ambassadors for Morgan State University, the City of Baltimore, the State of Maryland and the United States.

Event Registration & Ticket Information

Tickets and details for the CBM 50th Anniversary Celebration & Awards Dinner are available at: bit.ly/CBM50TH

About Concerned Black Men

Founded in 1975 by five Philadelphia police officers dedicated to addressing gang violence, Concerned Black Men (CBM) has grown into a national network of 10,000 members across more than 40 chapters. CBM’s mission is to empower Black youth to reach their full potential through evidence-based programming, educational support, and positive male mentorship.

To learn more, visit www.cbmnational.org.