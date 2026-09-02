West Nile Warning Issued After Virus Activity Detected in Orange County

Officials increase mosquito surveillance as afternoon storms create new pockets of standing water

By Frank Butler, Managing Editor, The Orlando Advocate News Team

Orange County health and mosquito-control officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after several sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory Thursday. Orange County Mosquito Control says it is increasing surveillance and control activity in response.

Sentinel chickens are maintained and regularly tested as an early-warning system. A positive result indicates that infected mosquitoes are circulating in the area. The chickens do not transmit the virus to people.

Officials did not report a human case in the county announcement.

West Nile virus is primarily spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Many infected people experience no symptoms, but some develop fever, headache, fatigue, body aches or rash. A small number suffer serious neurological illness.

Older adults and people with weakened immune systems can face greater risk of severe disease.

The advisory arrives as regular afternoon thunderstorms return to Central Florida. Even small amounts of standing water can become mosquito-breeding sites.

Residents should inspect:

Buckets and plant saucers

Children’s toys

Tarps and discarded containers

Birdbaths

Roof gutters

Pet bowls

Tires

Poorly maintained swimming pools

Water that cannot be removed should be treated or maintained appropriately.

Residents can reduce exposure by wearing long sleeves when practical, using an Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellent, repairing damaged window screens and limiting unprotected outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active.

The warning deserves particular attention in neighborhoods with abandoned properties, illegal dumping, inadequate drainage or residents who cannot easily purchase screens and repellent.

Public-health protection cannot depend solely on individual purchasing power. Orange County should identify where mosquito-control operations are concentrated, how residents can request inspection or treatment and whether free repellents or screens are available to low-income households.

The county’s announcement notes that drought conditions do not eliminate the danger. Mosquito-borne disease can circulate even during relatively dry periods, and scattered storms can quickly create localized breeding environments.

Residents should seek medical advice if they develop concerning symptoms after mosquito exposure, particularly confusion, severe weakness, neck stiffness or neurological symptoms.

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