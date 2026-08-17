Florida Property-Tax Amendment Rewritten After Judge Rejects Political Ballot Language

Florida voters considering one of the state’s most consequential property-tax proposals may encounter substantially different wording after a judge ruled that the original description crossed the line from explanation into political advocacy.

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com

The Advocate Angle Three Questions Too Often Mixed Together First: Are Florida property taxes too high? Second: Does Amendment 3 provide appropriate relief? Third: If local-government revenue falls substantially, what happens to services? A voter can answer “yes” to the first question without automatically answering “yes” to the second. And government officials opposing the amendment should be required to show specific numbers rather than simply warning of catastrophe. The Advocate’s responsibility is not to tell readers how to vote. It is to show them who saves money, how much they save, how much government loses—and what happens next..

Leon County Circuit Judge David Frank ruled Aug. 3 that the original wording for Amendment 3 was too political and potentially misleading, ordering Attorney General James Uthmeier to produce a more neutral description. Axios

The rewrite eliminates the original title, “Save Our Homes From Excessive Property Taxes,” replacing it with the more descriptive “Increased Homestead Exemption; Lower Cap on Increases in Non-Homesteaded Property Assessments.” Axios

The new version also removes language declaring that the proposal would “benefit Florida taxpayers”—a conclusion the judge said voters should make for themselves. Axios

But the substance of the proposal remains significant.

Amendment 3 would increase Florida’s homestead exemption for non-school property taxes from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. It would also place new limits on certain local-government revenues and spending. Axios

For homeowners, the proposal could mean substantial property-tax savings.

For county and city governments, it could mean billions of dollars less in revenue statewide.

That trade-off has become particularly important in Orange County, where department directors have warned that large property-tax reductions could eventually require cuts in staffing and services. Spectrum News 13

The rewritten ballot language still must clear judicial review, and plaintiffs who challenged the original wording retain an opportunity to object to the replacement language.