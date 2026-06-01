The storm preparation mistakes homeowners often realize too late

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If you’re like many homeowners who wait until hurricane season begins to prepare their homes for the stormy weather, you could face avoidable damage, expensive repairs, and insurance problems. Some common storm preparation mistakes that homeowners make include overlooking minor repair issues, not reviewing insurance coverage, and failing to document their belongings before disaster strikes.

Although NOAA predicts a 55% chance of a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2026, it’s best to take early steps toward storm preparedness. Hurricane-proofing your home will help minimize property damage and financial losses. You’ll also have peace of mind knowing that your loved ones are safe from harm.

How Do You Prepare Your Home for a Storm?

Delaying is the most costly mistake you can ever make during the hurricane season. When hurricane season arrives, many people rush to home improvement stores to purchase essential supplies. As a result, many stores tend to run out of stock quickly during this period.

Plus, the best contractors are often fully booked.

Storm preparedness shouldn’t be an afterthought. It should be something you plan for early and not just when emergencies happen.

Local emergency departments typically provide storm alerts and reminders to homeowners and businesses before hurricane season.

Additionally, you should practice these early-season steps to improve your storm readiness:

Inspect your roof and gutter

Equip yourself with a seven-day supply kit full of necessities

Cut hanging branches over your home

Have emergency exits in your home and let your family know where they are

Implement these strategies before hurricane season to keep your household safe.

Why Do Windows and Doors Fail First in a Hurricane?

Windows and doors suffer the most during hurricanes because they are the weakest points in the building envelope. One broken window can allow wind to infiltrate the building and cause catastrophic structural damage. For homeowners with glass doors and big frame windows, the wide surfaces expose their homes to direct wind.

Homes along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts now rely on impact-resistant glass for home protection during storms. Orlando homeowners can contact Reece Windows | Orlando for expert help with pre-hurricane season window repairs or upgrades.

Weatherproofing your house helps lower repair bills and preserve the property’s resale value. With a reinforced door in place, your roof can’t be blown off.

The Insurance Gaps That Cost Homeowners Most

Flood damage is typically not covered in home insurance policies. Every storm season is when families realize it’s hard to salvage their homes. Natural disaster readiness has to include reviewing your policy information ahead of time.

After Hurricane Helene took place, more than half of residential insurance claims were withheld. Victims from Carolina and Georgia had only 2% of the acquired flood insurance. It even gets worse to know that only 32% of homeowners have an idea of what this flood insurance entails.

Go through your insurance policy every time the storm season approaches. Most companies close their insurance policies whenever a hurricane is on the way. To add on, homeowners end up taking the wrong coverage every year.

Review these coverage gaps to be in safer hands:

Find a trustworthy flood insurance provider, especially for high-risk coastal areas

The named-storm deductible amount

Loss-of-use coverage for temporary housing after damage

These gaps are often closed by early spring reviews before storm season comes by.

The Storm Preparation Step Almost Everyone Skips

Having clear photos of your home pre-hurricane is as important as storm supplies. Insurance claims require them as evidence to settle your home destruction, leaving families stranded with nowhere to go.

Good emergency home preparation entails a home inventory stored in the cloud. Cloud storage is indestructible, hence it survives everything thrown at it. Another effective option is emailing your family members in another state, so they can keep a copy.

Save these important documents below:

The exterior walls and pictures of every room

Serial numbers for every major appliance

A copy of the insurance declarations page

Contact details for the insurer and adjuster

Keeping these documents will save you the trouble of insurance claim delays later.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Does Hurricane Damage Cost a Typical Homeowner?

There’s no clear-cut answer to this question. The cost of hurricane damage may vary significantly, even for homes in the same neighborhood or location. Multiple factors influence the final cost, including:

Your home’s location

The strength of the storm

The extent of flooding

The home’s condition before hurricane season

Minor repairs may cost a few thousand dollars. On the other hand, major structural damage can cause costs to add up quickly. The best way to lower out-of-pocket expenses after a hurricane is to invest in storm preparedness.

When Should I Start Preparing for Hurricane Season?

Hurricane season stretches from June through November. Early preparation begins weeks before the season arrives. It involves inspecting your entire home to identify and fix weak points.

Schedule timely repairs to ensure the stormy weather doesn’t catch you off guard and result in expensive repairs later.

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover All Storm Damage?

Flooding is generally not included in standard homeowners’ insurance policies. To get flood coverage, you may need to purchase a separate policy through the National Flood Insurance Program.

Areas along the coast will benefit more from a windstorm policy since they are prone to storms.

Are Impact-Resistant Windows Worth the Investment?

Yes. Impact-resistant windows are made to sustain wind pressure and flying debris that can damage a house. They provide a primary layer of protection that can save you thousands of dollars in storm repair bills.

What Items Should I Have in My Storm Supplies Kit?

A complete kit has all the necessities that are required by the family. The basics include water, non-perishable food, and prescription medications, among others. Vital documents and cash need to be wrapped in a waterproof container where water can’t pass through.

Hurricane-Proofed Homes Make It Through Every Season

Storm preparation will always pay off as long as you begin early. Families who get themselves in front are likely to save their homes every storm season. Furthermore, it also protects time stolen by the storm.

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Author: BlackPressUSA