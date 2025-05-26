Top marks for Lebanon schools project helping marginalised kids

According to UNICEF, there are an estimated 300,000 children with disabilities in Lebanon today, although data is limited. To help them access learning opportunities, the UN agency and Lebanese authorities launched a pilot project in 2018 to create inclusive schools in 30 public institutions across all governorates.

Today, that number has grown to 117 inclusive schools nationwide.

Equal right to learning

All children need access to inclusive schools and inclusive environments, Amal El Jabali, an Education Officer with UNICEF Lebanon, told UN News.

“It is not about society including them – it is about society adapting its ways to ensure they are part of the community and have an equal right to be there.”

Under the programme, children with disabilities can receive therapy and gain access to assistive devices at participating schools, creating a more level playing field.

Follow their dreams

At Al Fadila Inclusive Public School in Tripoli, 10-year-old Lama studies alongside her classmates, supported by teachers, paraprofessionals and special educators. She is determined that her dwarfism will not hold her back.

She dreams of becoming a chef and believes that anything is possible, said Ms. El Jabali, adding that with the right support, children like Lama can be empowered to follow their dreams and reach their full potential.

After all, every child has a right to education, UNICEF insists.