Trump Holds Up Housing Bill to Keep Voter Suppression Crusade Alive

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Stand Up America Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs, Brett Edkins, issued the following statement in response to Trump’s refusal to sign the bipartisan affordable housing bill in an effort to pressure congressional Republicans into passing the SAVE Act:

“Donald Trump has been clear: The SAVE Act is his #1 legislative priority––not lowering costs for working people, creating good-paying jobs, or helping families afford a roof over their heads. Today, he decided it was more important to help Republicans avoid accountability for the cost-of-living crisis than actually do something about it.

“Trump was born on third base, and it shows. He has no clue what it’s like to struggle to make rent, save for a down payment, pay a mortgage, or worry that your kids will be able to afford a home of their own. Trump could’ve signed bipartisan legislation today to help lower housing costs and give Republicans something––anything––to show voters that they deserve reelection this November. Instead, he told working families to screw themselves. It’s selfish, petty, and self-defeating.”