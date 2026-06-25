Late Night Hype Creates a Safe Space for Teens in D.C.

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Author: BlackPressUSA

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The 2026 season of Late Night Hype in Washington, D.C. began on Friday, June 5, 2026. The kickoff event took place at the Ridge Road Community Center and launched the fifth year of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation’s (DPR) safe summer teen program.

Video Producer: Tatiana Allen

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