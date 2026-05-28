Why Horton’s Kids Started the Family Fair #beinformed #shorts

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The Washington Informer shares insights into the origins of the Family Fair hosted by Horton’s Kids. This video explores the motivations behind the event and its significance for the community. It highlights the purpose of the fair and how it serves the children and families involved.

Discover the reasons why Horton’s Kids initiated their Family Fair. This short video from The Washington Informer offers a glimpse into the mission and impact of this important community initiative. Learn about the goals and values driving the creation of this special event.

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Author: BlackPressUSA