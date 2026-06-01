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The Senate will convene on Monday, June 1, 2026, for 2026 Special Session F.
Calendar
1:00 — 2:00 PM
Location: The Senate Chamber
Meeting Records
3:00 — 6:00 PM
Current Wildfire Information
Florida is experiencing a severe drought, increasing the risk of wildfires throughout the state. Learn how to prepare at BeWildfireReadyFL.com.
Permanent Health and Safety Tax Savings
HB 7031 permanently eliminates the sales tax on several safety and health-related items.
Year-Round Tax Savings for Hurricane Preparedness
HB 7031 bill permanently eliminates the sales tax on many disaster and hurricane preparedness supplies as well as several safety and health-related items.
Senator Geraldine Thompson
Senator Thompson proudly represented Senate District 15 from 2022-present.
She also served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 to 2012 (District 39), Florida Senate from 2012-2016 (District 12), and Florida House of Representatives from 2018 to 2022 (District 44).
May she rest in peace.
Senate Photo Gallery
View photos of committee meetings, floor sittings, and other events, taken by the Senate’s professional photographers.
Florida Stands with Israel
Florida will not tolerate anti-Semitism or hatred of any kind and has the toughest possible sanctions against Iran and other regimes that support terrorism.