Ex-Trump Lawyer Says ‘We’re Screwed’ if Trump Pressures New AG Blanche to Subvert Elections

One of the many questions swirling around new US Attorney General Todd Blanche is whether he’d go along with President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the result of another election.

In 2020, when Trump attempted to overturn his loss to former President Joe Biden, his attempts to claim the result was marred by systemic fraud were met with resistance from then-Attorney General William Barr.

But under Blanche, who served for two years as Trump’s personal defense attorney, things may be very different.

That’s according to another of Trump’s former lawyers, Ty Cobb, who served as White House special counsel for nearly a year during Trump’s first term, as he came under investigation by then-special counsel Robert Mueller over his campaign’s alleged coordination with the Russian government.

Cobb, who has been an outspoken critic of both Trump and his appointment of Blanche, appeared for an interview released Saturday on Zeteo’s “Mehdi Unfiltered.” Host Mehdi Hasan asked Cobb, “Come 2028, does American democracy survive Donald Trump?”

“I’m not sure they survive it in 2026,” Cobb responded.

Meet the Former Trump White House Lawyer Who Says Our Democracy Could Be ‘Screwed’ in 2026 by Mehdi Hasan

Ty Cobb, who represented the Trump White House during the Mueller investigation, questions whether democracy will survive the midterms and accuses Trump of ‘unprecedented’ corruption.

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Noting Barr’s resistance to Trump in 2020, Hasan asked: “If the midterms don’t go Trump’s way this fall, is there any world in which Todd Blanche stands up to Trump if he’s asked to find some fake evidence of voter fraud, or are we screwed now?”

“We’re screwed,” Cobb said bluntly.

“Great,” Hasan said. “That’s what I suspected.”

Trump has, on multiple occasions, floated the idea of canceling the midterm elections outright and has enacted measures aimed at blocking mail-in voting and seizing voter information from states. He has also said he wants Republicans to “nationalize” elections in Democratic-leaning locales.

Cobb noted that Blanche “has already echoed [former Trump chief strategist] Steve Bannon’s view that [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] should be on the street during the election,” adding, “I think we’ll almost certainly see that.”

Hasan pointed out that the administration has routinely ignored court orders, especially with regard to its immigration enforcement. Cobb predicted that “the level of noncompliance” so far “is nothing compared to what we’re about to see.”

He said that if Democrats take the US House of Representatives and begin pursuing investigations, he suspects there will be “a number of contemptuous acts” by the administration. “We can count on the Justice Department to pursue zero of those referrals.”

“That’s assuming that the midterms actually produce a Democratic Congress,” he continued, noting that even if one were elected legitimately, “whether they get seated or not by [Republican House Speaker] Little Mikey Johnson and his service to the president, that remains to be seen.”

Cobb said that’s in addition to other “dangers” around the election, including the presence of ICE agents. “Blanche has suggested that people should be happy to see ICE at the polls.”

Where Barr refused Trump’s requests to do so in 2020, Cobb said, “There’s no circumstance under which we shouldn’t expect Blanche to seize ballots and seize voting machines and try to interfere in the process of the upcoming election.”

“I think that the president has made it very clear that he doesn’t want immigrants or people of color to have the ability to go to the polls,” Cobb said. “He’s going to do everything he can in blue states and elsewhere to try to prevent this election from going smoothly.”