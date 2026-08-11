Trump Order Rooted in Debunked Vaccine-Autism Link ‘Will Get Kids Killed,’ Warns Critic

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order overhauling federal childhood vaccine recommendations, reviving a discredited theory that vaccines may contribute to autism and prompting condemnation from public health advocates and even rebuke from a Republican senator.

by CommonDreams.org

Trump’s order, “Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans,” calls for separating the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination into three individual shots “once such products are domestically available.” The directive also recommends administering childhood immunizations during separate medical visits, “to the maximum extent feasible.”

At a press conference, Trump explained that the recommendations in his order concern “many subjects, but including autism in particular.”

“Decades ago, children received only a small fraction of the vaccines required today,” the president said. “In those times, people were much healthier and, of course, the high rates of autism now observed did not exist. So, there’s a reason for such epidemic rates of autism. And we’re going to bring it back to much closer to where it was.”

“While we do not know exactly what the cause is with respect to autism, it is essential to our research efforts that we have the very best vaccine recommendations in the entire world,” he added. “So we’re reducing them, we’re changing it to visits over the period of a year, a year and a half, so they get 20% of what they would have gotten in one big shot.”

Decades of rigorous research have failed to produce any credible scientific link between vaccines and autism. That has not stopped influential figures, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., from claiming such a link. Trump and Kennedy also alarmed experts by claiming last year that acetaminophen, commonly known by the brand name Tylenol, is linked to autism spectrum disorders in developing fetuses when taken during pregnancy.

While anti-vaccine and vaccine skeptic voices applauded Trump’s order, public health experts said the directive will prove deadly.

Trump also claimed that inoculating children with all three components of the MMR vaccine could possibly be “quite lethal,” but when asked by a reporter for evidence supporting that claim, the president could offer none.

I put together these two parts of Trump’s event on vaccines.

Trump claims there is a possibility that the MMR vaccine could be “quite lethal.” But later, when asked if he has any evidence to back up his claims, he says no pic.twitter.com/AwuW9IiYNl

— Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2026

The Affordable Care Act advocacy group Protect Our Care warned that Trump’s executive order on the “nonexistent autism-vaccine link will get kids killed” and “is a wildly dangerous escalation of the administration’s deadly anti-vax agenda.”

“Pushing parents to spread out these lifesaving vaccines over time is guaranteed to increase kids’ exposure to these very harmful diseases, including the simple reality that follow-up appointments will be missed,” Protect Our Care senior adviserc Anne Shoup said in a statement. “If Trump’s baseless, science-free decree is followed, the end result will not be fewer children with autism, but far more in the ER or even the morgue.”

“Whether or not state health departments follow Trump’s ignorant guidance, this official proclamation from the highest level of power will have a further chilling effect on vaccination rates across the board,” Shoup added. “All Trump is doing is fanning more unfounded fear, pressuring a further drop in vaccination rates, and welcoming a resurgence of preventable diseases once thought eradicated. For the anti-vaxxer-in-chief, the current record-breaking measles crisis is apparently not on a grand enough scale.”

Anthony Wright, executive director at the health advocacy group Families USA, said in a statement that “today, the president announced yet another change in vaccine policy that is not based on science or medical evidence.”

“The science has not changed. Vaccines that prevent common illnesses like rotavirus, hepatitis B, and the flu are just as safe and effective today as they were yesterday,” he continued. “The new policy will simply create chaos and confusion for patients and providers, and increase costs for families when getting their kids vaccinated.”

“This executive order seeks to sidestep the established panel of experts entirely, replacing decades of bipartisan, public, evidence-based review with the whims of a rogue White House and HHS secretary,” Wright said. “This new directive sabotages a science-based process that has successfully prevented widespread outbreaks among American children for generations.”

“Downgrading the universal recommendation for common, lifesaving vaccines will cause confusion for parents and providers alike, and confusion costs lives,” he added. “Removing the presumption that every child should receive them isn’t just dangerous; it risks undermining the guarantee that recommended vaccines are covered without cost-sharing, forcing families to choose between protecting their kids and paying for an expensive doctor’s visit.”

Dr. Robert Steinbrook, health research group director at the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said that “the Trump administration is continuing a mindless anti-scientific assault on the childhood vaccine schedule and falsely tying vaccines to autism.”

“There is no medical reason for the MMR vaccine to be split into three separate single-disease shots that would be administered at separate office visits, changes that would only decrease vaccine coverage and increase healthcare costs,” he continued. “Under the draft executive order, mandatory vaccine requirements for children to attend school would be also put at further risk. These and other directives are the exact opposite of ‘Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations’ during the worst year for measles cases in decades.”

The resurgence in measles is directly linked to vaccine refusal and hesitancy stoked by influential figures and fora like Kennedy and the Children’s Health Defense nonprofit group he formerly chaired.

Trump will sign an executive order proposing reducing childhood vaccines, and separating the MMR vaccine into 3 individual shots.This reckless move will decrease vaccine uptake further at a time where measles cases are at a 35-year high, and the US is set to lose its measles elimination status.

— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran.com) August 10, 2026 at 12:24 PM

“Senate confirmation of Dr. Erica Schwartz as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should have restored sanity to the federal government’s vaccine policies,” Steinbrook added. “Regrettably, within days of Schwartz’s confirmation, the Trump administration has offered only more irrational nonsense.”

Trump and Kennedy have pursued a broad rollback of federal vaccine policy, including by purging the CDC’s entire vaccine advisory committee and replacing its members with controversial figures; reducing or eliminating universal recommendations for several vaccines, including Covid-19, flu, hepatitis B, and some childhood vaccines; canceling hundreds of millions of dollars in mRNA-vaccine development funding; and pushing individual decision-making.

Physicians serving in Congress from both parties also decried Trump’s order.

“Donald Trump and RFK Jr. have gambled with American lives and seem determined to turn the clock back on decades of medical and scientific progress,” said Congresswoman Kelly Morrison (D-Minn.), an OB-GYN. “Communities across the country continue to face outbreaks of preventable diseases, and Trump and RFK Jr. are doubling down on their dangerous disinformation.”

“Meanwhile, working families continue to see their healthcare and prescription drug costs skyrocket—all so Trump can pay for tax handouts for billionaires,” she added, referring to the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill signed by the president in July 2025. “Families shouldn’t have to worry that Trump and RFK Jr. will stand in the way of protecting themselves and their loved ones from serious illnesses.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a gastroenterologist who voted to confirm Kennedy, wrote on X: “I’m a doctor. This executive order is wrong. The president does not have the expertise to make these changes.”

“Vaccines are overwhelmingly safe. Vaccines are effective. Vaccines DO NOT cause autism,” he continued. “Breaking up vaccines will mean children have to get more shots to get the same protection, not fewer shots. It will increase hesitancy and make children less safe.”

“Parents should listen to their child’s pediatrician about vaccines rather than listening to an inaccurate executive order,” Cassidy added. “This is so wrong.”