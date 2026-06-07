5 Cleveland Police Officers Injured, Gunfire Erupts During East Side Pursuit

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C&P Newswire



Five officers with the Cleveland Division of Police were injured after a violent chain of events that began with a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side and escalated into a police pursuit involving gunfire, crashes, and a dramatic arrest.

According to Cleveland police, officers first responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the 5200 block of Fleet Avenue after reports that a 33-year-old man had been shot multiple times near an Open Pantry convenience store. Witnesses said the wounded victim staggered inside the store seeking help before collapsing as employees called 911.

While officers investigated the shooting scene, police spotted a vehicle repeatedly circling the area. Authorities said information gathered at the scene linked the driver — a 24-year-old suspect — to the earlier shooting. Police said the situation quickly intensified when the suspect allegedly opened fire on responding officers before fleeing the neighborhood.

Investigators said at least one police cruiser was struck by gunfire, and one officer suffered injuries believed to be caused by bullet fragments or shrapnel. Officers returned fire as the suspect sped away, leading police on a chase through Cleveland streets.

The pursuit continued until the suspect crashed into a church building along Chagrin Boulevard. Authorities said the suspect then attempted to flee on foot before officers took him into custody.

In addition to the officers injured by gunfire and debris, two other officers were hurt in separate cruiser crashes during the pursuit. One police vehicle reportedly struck a tree, while another crash occurred near East 75th Street and Kinsman Road. All five officers were later reported to be recovering.

Police said the original shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition. The suspect was also taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail. Charges remain pending as investigators continue reviewing evidence from the incident.

The shooting and pursuit drew a massive law enforcement response across multiple Cleveland neighborhoods and once again highlighted the dangers officers face while responding to violent crime in the city.

Originally published by Call & Post – Cleveland — http://callandpost.com.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire