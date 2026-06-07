Uptown Music Theatre Summer Camp Returns to Inspire the Next Generation of Performers

Advertisement

Edwin Buggage, Editor-in-Chief | New Orleans Data News Weekly

For 25 years, Uptown Music Theatre (UMT) has helped young people across New Orleans discover their talents, build confidence, and develop a love for the performing arts. This summer, the organization will once again open its doors to aspiring performers through its Annual Summer Camp Program.

Founded by renowned New Orleans Jazz Musician and Educator Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown Music Theatre has become a cornerstone of arts education in the city. The program provides youth with professional-level training in musical theater while creating a supportive environment where creativity, teamwork, and self-expression can flourish.

The 2026 UMT Summer Camp runs from June 1st through July 10th and is open to young people ages 8 to 18. Camp activities will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Participants will receive instruction in acting, singing, dancing, stage movement, and performance techniques from experienced theater professionals and educators. Throughout the Six-Week Program, students will work together to develop their skills and prepare for a culminating stage production that showcases what they have learned.

Marsalis founded Uptown Music Theatre with a vision of providing young people with opportunities that extend beyond the classroom. Over the years, the organization has helped hundreds of students develop discipline, leadership skills, and confidence while exposing them to the transformative power of the arts.

The Summer Camp continues that mission by offering youth a chance to spend part of their summer immersed in a creative environment that encourages artistic growth and personal development.

As New Orleans continues to celebrate its rich cultural heritage, programs like Uptown Music Theatre play an important role in ensuring that the next generation of performers, artists, and community leaders have the opportunity to learn, grow, and shine on stage.

Originally published by Data News Weekly — https://www.ladatanews.com.

Go to Source

Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire