Trump Plays Politics with Airport Tragedy. Blames Biden and Obama for Yesterday’s Horrific Crash

An American Airlines passenger jet collided with an Army helicopter at 9 pm yesterday, causing the deaths of all 67 people on board both aircraft. The passenger jet was carrying 60 passengers and 4 crew members, and the Army Blackhawk was manned by three– a pilot, co-pilot and observer. This incident could be the worst U.S. aviation disaster in nearly twenty-five years.

Trump has tried– predictably– to blame Joe Biden for the mishap. Incredibly, though, he even went so far as to lay part of the blame for yesterday’s horrific incident on Obama, who left office more than 8 years ago.

Trump said the policies Obama and Biden implemented were to blame. Unfortunately for him, the policy document has been on the government’s website ever since 2013. When a reporter asked him why he didn’t change it during his first term in office if he thought it was so bad, he lied and said he did. And that Biden changed it back.

The only problem with his claims is that they are easily disproven by screenshots of the policy on the website with dates shown.

Trump attempts to blame DEI for everything wrong with this country, and his counter to a DEI hire is a MAGA hire, a loyalist willing to do whatever he asks of them regardless of the consequences. That, of course, is just a different kind of DEI hire.

The FAA administrator was not a loyalist, though, so Elon Musk, acting on behalf of Trump, bullied him into resigning. As a result, at the time of this crash, there was no administrator in place. Additionally, the air control tower involved was understaffed. Just days before this crash Trump sent out emails to air traffic controllers giving them 1 week to accept a severance check or be fired. Instead of the 30 staffers deemed necessary to handle the volume of aircraft at that airport, there were only 19 on shift at the time.

Trump also blamed former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the crash. But Buttigieg clapped back, saying that during his tenure there were absolutely zero mid-air collisions.

So, Obama? Biden? Or Trump?

Let’s wait until the experts determine the actual cause of this unfortunate accident. Meanwhile, honesty and the truth are what the nation really needs right now. Unfortunately, we already know that what the country needs is not what it’s going to get.