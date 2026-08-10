As El Niño and heatwaves dry up fields, governments must act fast

Climate campaigners warned that record high temperatures and a strong El Niño is resulting in severe drought in many countries, hitting crop yields and raising food prices. 350.org urged governments to move fast to protect farming communities and consumers, and mobilize the necessary funds through higher, permanent taxes on fossil fuel profits.

As the world’s top oil and gas companies banked $93 billion in second quarter profits, the UN warned that 49 million people may be facing acute hunger due to an exceptionally strong El Niño fueled by climate change.

Anne Jellema, 350.org Executive Director said:

“Our leaders’ response has to be swifter and stronger than El Niño. We already know that global heating is supercharging extreme weather damage, and the public wants polluters to pay for it. With Big Oil’s earnings skyrocketing while a global food crisis looms, now is the time to act. The only way to stave off a humanitarian disaster is to make those causing it pay upfront — before even more damage is done.”

Most of the Caribbean is currently suffering a moderate to severe drought triggered by El Niño, with conditions expected to get worse in the next few months lasting until early 2027.

Amira Odeh Quiñones, 350.org Caribbean Organizer said:

“Here in Puerto Rico, some households only have water three days a week. Historic amounts of sargassum seaweed due to record ocean temperatures are reducing fishermen’s catches. We’re already experiencing dramatic losses in agriculture due to drought and extreme heat. Local farmers are harvesting less, and the price of imported food is rising. Even if we contributed the least to the climate crisis, we are suffering from its harshest effects.”

In Indonesia, nearly 93% of the country had recorded low rainfall by mid-July and droughts have been recorded in almost 500 locations amid El Niño. An increase in forest fires has also been observed, even though Indonesia has yet to enter its wildfire season.

Sisilia Nurmala Dewi, 350.org Indonesia Manager said:

“Water scarcity is resulting in crop failures, and food price increases will soon follow. El Niño has been forecast since March — the government must be able to deliver a reliable, well-governed early warning system to farmers and at-risk communities before impacts hit. We urge the Prabowo government to impose a permanent windfall tax on fossil fuel companies to help raise funds for affected communities. Our leaders can’t just watch people go hungry while fossil fuel companies gorge on profits.”

In the United Kingdom, farmers are experiencing their worst harvests in years as a result of a heatwave gripping many parts of Europe. Farmers have warned that the country may be facing shortages in certain foods due to drought conditions.

Ellie May, 350.org UK campaigner said:

“Britain is baking, and farmers are paying the price. This punishing heatwave isn’t a one-off — it’s constantly rising food bills and food shortages we’ll face again and again unless we act. The oil and gas giants driving this crisis are raking in record profits. It’s time the UK government made polluters pay their fair share, so farmers and communities can weather what’s coming.”

In East Africa, Uganda’s worst drought in decades has already caused 19 deaths and a food crisis, while meteorologists warn that El Niño will trigger severe flooding in the region in October.

Ruth Agala, 350.org East Africa Organizer said:

“Farms are drying up, families are going hungry. Women and girls carry a double burden as they trek for long distances in search of food, water and firewood. While oil and gas giants rake in massive second-quarter profits and push forward with planet-heating projects like the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline, ordinary Africans are left to pay the price. African governments must hold fossil fuel companies accountable with a windfall profits tax that can be used to finance a community-centered, just energy transition. We need public money to solve the problem, not subsidize it.”