Progressive Caucus Chair Leads Demand for AI CEOs to Testify After Hacking Spree Revelations

The chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Monday led a group of House Democrats in calling on the top executives of leading artificial intelligence companies to testify under oath following a series of hacking incidents that underscored the industry’s alarming lack of safeguards.

“Advanced AI models pose a clear risk to the safety and security of the American people,” Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) and 18 other Democrats wrote in a letter urging House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to schedule “open hearings with the CEOs of America’s largest artificial intelligence companies” as swiftly as possible.

The letter points to recent announcements by OpenAI and Anthropic that their AI models went rogue and hacked into the networks of other organizations. The incidents “are serious in and of themselves,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote Monday, “and they may be the canary in the coal mine warning of much more serious problems if these models continue to advance without regulation.”

“From hospitals to banks, institutions that Americans count on could be quickly jeopardized by this sort of instability. The American people deserve clear answers about the causes of these incidents, what failures or potential negligence at the companies led to them, and the types of regulation required to make sure they never happen again. Congress must act before such an incident leads to a much larger catastrophe.”

Separately, Casar and other House Democrats wrote directly to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei demanding detailed information about the recently disclosed hacking incidents, which were described as a “chilling leap” for the rapidly developing technology.

“Given the serious risk that frontier AI models can pose,” the lawmakers wrote, “it is imperative we have a detailed understanding of how this security incident unfolded, including any potential negligence.”

The House Democrats’ letters were sent on the same day that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) demanded that the CEOs of OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta pause AI development, citing the hacking incidents as well as the horrifying potential for the technology to “lead to new bioweapons that result in the deaths of tens of millions of people.”

“Pause AI development. It is not too late to avoid disaster,” Sanders wrote. “Stop building machines that humans cannot control.”