Atlanta Unveils Mandela Sculpture at Hartsfield-Jackson

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‘Mandela in the House of Maynard’ – Mayor Dickens

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is going through a FIFA World Cup transformation to welcome soccer fans arriving in the city next month.

The world’s busiest airport, on Wednesday, May 27, unveiled a three-faced sculpture of the late South African President Nelson Mandela in the Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal. The sculpture was a gift to Mayor Andre Dickens during a previous visit to South Africa.

The Mandela sculpture is just a part of the “Gates to Goal” transformation of the airport in advance of the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Atlanta. In partnership with Atlanta United, there will be seven branded touchpoints for travelers throughout the domestic and international terminals. There will also be an Atlanta United Kit History Gallery, interactive photo opportunities, replica stadium seating, and championship memorabilia, including jerseys, trophies, and a championship ring.

One of the touchpoints is in the international arrivals lobby across from the Mandela sculpture. In the domestic terminal, the lobby clock has been replaced with a sculpture of the FIFA World Cup trophy.

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“Across all of the (South African) cities, we were struck by the beauty, diversity and the resilience of hope that people also see when they visit this city of Atlanta,” Mayor Dickens said. “I am deeply honored today to accept this gift on behalf of the people of Atlanta.”

This sculpture of Mandela is here to remind us to keep building a just and peaceful world. We have a shared cultural and shared ancestral DNA, and we plan to continue to build on that,” Dickens added.

Special guests included The Honorable Ricardo Mackenzie, Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Western Cape Provincial Parliament, and Marco Olivier, artist and sculptor.

“This sculpture belongs in a place like this where the world comes to Atlanta every day,” said Airport General Manager Ricky Smith. “Hartsfield-Jackson is the front door to the world and the world’s front door to Atlanta.”

In 2024, the City of Atlanta signed a Sister Airport agreement with the airport management in South Africa, strengthening the cultural ties between the city and South Africa, Smith said.

One of the airport’s activities kicking off the FIFA World Cup will be a concert by several emerging musical acts produced by Dallas Austin in the domestic terminal from noon until 4 p.m.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire