Report: Singer Peabo Bryson Suffers Stroke

Advertisement

By Cora Jackson-Fossett | Los Angeles Sentinel

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson – the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World” – has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care, according to a representative of Bryson.

“At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated,” added the representative.