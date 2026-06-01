COMMENTARY: Joy of Educating Black Boys

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Richard D. Terrell on Brilliance, Brotherhood and Speaking Life into the Next Generation

By Richard D. Terrell

In this op-ed, Saint Paul Public Schools assistant principal Richard D. Terrell reflects on the joy of educating Black boys, pushing back against narratives focused only on struggle, and calling on educators, parents, mentors, and community leaders to celebrate Black boys’ brilliance, build relationships rooted in care, and create environments where they can thrive.

Before diving into this column, I want to be clear: This is not a critique of any one school, district, or institution. This is a broader reflection, drawing on research, observation, and personal experience, on the current state of education for Black boys in America.

Many conversations about Black boys in schools and in the community sometimes focus on the struggle. We hear statistics, discipline data, academic gaps, and negative narratives. While those realities cannot be pushed to the side, they should not become the only story we tell about our Black boys. There is another side that deserves equal attention: the joy of educating Black boys.

There is joy in watching a young Black boy discover awareness about himself. There is joy in seeing him come into my office and say, “You were right about how I emotionally reacted to that situation,” or “Thank you for supporting me throughout the years.” Or when they see you in the community and share the positive things they are doing, such as going to school, working, and serving.

There is joy in seeing him raise his hand after once being afraid to speak. There is joy in hearing him read fluently after struggling with words. There is joy in seeing him walk across a graduation stage after others doubted his future. Educating Black boys is not just difficult or challenging work; it is meaningful and rewarding work that can shape generations.

Many Black boys enter schools already carrying labels: “too loud,” “too difficult,” “too far behind,” or “unmotivated.” Educators who take the time to learn about them see beyond behavior and begin to recognize gifts, leadership, creativity, and brilliance. Sometimes the boy who asks too many questions is really a future leader. Sometimes the boy with endless energy simply needs purpose and direction.

I would honestly say that relationships are at the center of this joy. We must take the time to build and cultivate those relationships. Black boys thrive when they know someone genuinely cares about them. Some examples include greeting them in the hallway, attending their game, checking on them after a difficult day, encouraging them during a setback, teaching them how to play chess, and seeing how their weekend went, just to name a few.

The truth of the matter is, and what I learned as an educator, many Black boys are not looking for perfection. They are looking for consistency, care, and belief.

The joy also comes from cultural affirmation. Black boys deserve to learn in environments where they see themselves reflected positively in books, leadership, conversations, and curriculum. They have to know their history matters, their voice matters, and their identity is not something that needs to be erased to succeed.

When I ran my boys’ group and worked with Black boys, I realized that I needed to show them brilliance in the way I acted, what I read and listened to, and by bringing in speakers who shared their experiences and provided them with resources for growth.

Transformation is another powerful source of joy. There are a few examples that I have witnessed:

Watching a student evolve over time.

The quiet student becomes confident.

The angry student begins healing emotionally.

The disengaged student becomes a leader.

These moments do not happen overnight. They happen through patience, accountability, structure, mentorship, and love.

Joy is also found in community and brotherhood. Black boys flourish when schools intentionally create spaces for mentorship, leadership and positive peer relationships. They need environments where they are encouraged to celebrate each other’s successes rather than compete against one another. Brotherhood builds confidence, accountability, and a sense of belonging.

How can schools and communities create an environment where Black boys can experience joy?

Mentorship programs and leadership groups.

Culturally relevant curriculum and books.

Creating spaces for creativity and innovation.

Building strong school and family partnerships.

Creating opportunities for Black boys to lead inside and outside the classroom.

Black boys are not problems to fix. They are gifts to nurture and pour into. They bring creativity, humor, resilience, leadership, and brilliance into classrooms every day. When schools focus only on correction and discipline, they miss the opportunity to experience the beauty of helping young men grow into purpose and focus on their calling in life.

Parents, educators, mentors, pastors, coaches, and community leaders all have a role to play:

Celebrate Black boys openly.

Encourage their dreams.

Speak life into them.

Correct them with tough love.

Give them an opportunity.

Remind them constantly that they are capable of greatness.

Think about this:

Do our schools create joyful learning experiences for Black boys?

How do Black boys feel seen, valued, and affirmed in our schools?

What are you doing to impact a Black boy?

Let’s Rise Together,

Richard D. Terrell

Richard D. Terrell is a native of Minneapolis, MN. He is the father of three: Zyree, Raymond, and Vivian. Richard has a passion for community, education, and youth development. He has served as the senior pastor of God’s Revelation MBC in South Minneapolis, and for the last 20 years, he has worked at various schools, supporting students, families, and teachers. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal with Saint Paul Public Schools. For more information on Richard D. Terrell or to purchase his book “Letters to my Young Brothers: There is Hope!” visit his website at https://mrrichardterrell.com.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire