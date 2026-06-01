BEST OF TASTY CLIPS: Remembering Tito Jackson as ‘Michael’ Reaps Box Office Gold

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As “Michael” is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, surpassing the Queen film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” it is a fine time to look back at our conversation with Michael Jackson’s brother and former bandmate in The Jackson 5 – TITO JACKSON.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer called from an airport in 2019 (some five years prior to his death at the age of 70) on the way to performing in support of his single “One Way Street.” In one week, the bluesy release had become the second most added song at radio stations across the country.

He already had amassed five No. 1 albums, 18 No. 1 singles, 17 top 10 albums, and 17 top 40 singles in his career. Just not as a solo artist.

The bowler-wearing guitarist, who at one time actually played the saxophone, described his music as “a little bit of this and a little bit of that. Sometimes I like blues, and sometimes I like just the R&B tip and Pop tip, but I try to do happy music most of the time. Things that are pleasant to the ear like most of us do.”

Jackson spoke about being fortunate to brush into many of his musical inspirations, with the exception of Elmore James, in his lifetime:

“When we first started, we were waiting to be in the recording space, and the band that was currently using the room was another 15 to 20 minutes,” Jackson recalled. “Of course, we gave it to them, but we didn’t know who it was. When it was over, out came Jimi Hendrix. We met, and it was a great time.”

“I met BB King a few times. We sort of became pals,” he added. “I used to go to all his shows in the L.A. area. He was playing at a club in my neighborhood and had this portion in the show where he calls folks up, and I wanted to jam with him. The second time, I took my mom and brought my guitar with me, but he had stopped doing that in his show. He signed mine.”

We had time to talk about a few more things before his boarding.

On the creation of a Jacksons Museum: “That’s something that’s been in our mind for some time. We’re getting closer to the time, so it’s doable. Gary, Indiana will be one location because that’s home. That’s where our training camp was. Could also be in New York or London.”

On MTV removing Michael Jackson’s name from their Video Vanguard Award: “I think it’s wrong to do anything like that without a case. Without even knowing what’s factual or not factual. Just because someone says something doesn’t make it factual.”

On sister Janet Jackson’s superstardom: “I knew she had it in her all along. We just wondered when it would break out and let the world catch up. But Janet’s always been Janet.”

Why there is a lack of bands or groups like back in the day: “I think people are afraid to play instruments or something. Also, everybody wants to rap, it seems like to me.”

Looking back at doing the 2009 AMC reality show “The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty”: “I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve done in my past. A couple of brothers didn’t want to repeat a reality situation, so we moved on. We didn’t let too many cats out of the bag, but it was fun. It is what it was, and that’s that about that, as I should say.”

For 12 years, Bill Vaughan has kept Wave readers up to date with the latest news in entertainment. Now, we are collecting some of those past columns into what we call the Best of Tasty Clips. To contact Vaughan, visit his social media pages on Facebook and Instagram or @tasty_clips on X @tastyclips, @tastyclips on LinkedIn, and William Vaughan.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire