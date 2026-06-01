The NAACP is Calling for Athletes to Help Fight for Voting Rights

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New ‘Out of Bounds’ campaign launches

By Caleb Pugh | Our Weekly

The NAACP is calling on athletes to hold Southern states accountable for their radicalization of state maps, as many disfranchise black voters and leaders. While this has been an ongoing problem in various Southern states over the years, Louisiana recently made headlines after redrawing its congressional map, eliminating two predominantly Black districts by splitting them and forcing former district leaders, Tony Carter and Castro Fields, to compete against each other for one district. They also limited the importance of the Black vote, as now predominantly Black communities are overshadowed by the majority of white voters in those districts.

On May 19, the NAACP launched the “Out of Bounds” campaign that targets public universities in eight Southern states that have redrawn or moved to redraw their congressional maps after the Supreme Court weakened a key provision of the Voting Rights Act earlier this month.

The campaign, according to the release, focuses on flagship public universities that generate more than $100 million in annual revenue in eight Southern states: Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, and Georgia. This would include Ole Miss and Mississippi State University.

“This generation of Black athletes understands something that those who came before them were never afforded the chance to say so plainly: your talent is yours, and so is your community’s political power,” stated Tylik McMillan, the national director of the NAACP’s Youth and College Division, in the release. “The state that is working to erase your grandmother’s congressional district is the same state whose governor will stand on the field and celebrate your touchdown or game-winning shot.”

Republicans deny that their actions erase Black voting power in their states and claim that changes are needed to comply with the court’s ruling and ensure maps meet legal standards. “These actions happened in days, in some cases in hours, of a Supreme Court ruling that gives extremist lawmakers a playbook to erode Black representation,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “The same power that built these programs can be redirected.”

While it’s seldom that players have spoken up about the racial messages on their school campus, as Kylin Hill, a former running back for Mississippi State, posted on social media in 2020, politicians need to “change the flag or I won’t be representing this state anymore.” That year, the state changed its Confederate-themed flag to the current magnolia version.

“For generations, Black athletes have helped build college athletics into one of the most powerful and profitable industries in American life,” the caucus said in a statement. “Yet at the very moment those same communities face coordinated attacks on their democratic representation, too many leaders across college athletics have chosen silence.”

The campaign also asks fans, alumni, and donors to stop buying tickets, merchandise, and licensed apparel from targeted programs and divert those funds to historically Black colleges and universities and related organizations.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire