A bicyclist died Wednesday afternoon after a collision involving a Tesla at East Colonial Drive and Woodbury Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com

The crash occurred at approximately 1:21 p.m. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to AdventHealth East with minor injuries. Eastbound Colonial Drive and access to westbound State Road 408 were closed for about three hours during the investigation. FOX 35 Orlando

Authorities had not publicly identified the bicyclist or released a final account of how the collision occurred early Thursday.

The death should prompt more than a routine warning to “share the road.” East Colonial is a broad, heavily traveled corridor designed to move large numbers of automobiles at relatively high speeds. People who walk or ride bicycles must navigate wide intersections, turning vehicles and gaps in protected infrastructure.

For residents who cannot afford a car, cannot drive or choose other transportation, road design can determine whether an ordinary trip becomes life-threatening.

Orange County and the Florida Department of Transportation should release the intersection’s crash history, pedestrian and bicycle counts, planned improvements and any earlier safety studies.

The investigation must establish individual responsibility. Public officials must also determine whether the roadway itself repeatedly exposes residents to unreasonable danger.

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Meta description: FHP is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist and a Tesla at East Colonial Drive and Woodbury Road.

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Editor’s verification: Add the victim’s identity after family notification, crash sequence and any citation or charging decision.