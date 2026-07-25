Florida Supreme Court Rejects Proposed Reprimand in ‘Chopped Cotton’ Judicial Misconduct Case

The Florida Supreme Court has rejected a proposed disciplinary agreement that would have publicly reprimanded Orange County Circuit Judge John E. Jordan III after he asked a Black defendant whether she had ever “chopped cotton” and separately told public defenders to “shut up” in court. The court sent the case back for further proceedings, leaving open the possibility of a different sanction.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission had reviewed Jordan’s conduct and negotiated a stipulation calling for a public reprimand. The Supreme Court declined to accept that agreement, but offered no explanation for its decision.

The phrase “chopped cotton” carries deep historical weight. Cotton was central to slavery and later to sharecropping and other exploitative labor systems that trapped generations of Black Americans in poverty. In a courtroom, where judges hold authority over bail, sentencing, custody, and other life-changing outcomes, racially charged language can undermine confidence in impartial justice.

The case raises a broader question about judicial accountability: when a judge uses language tied to the history of slavery, is a public reprimand enough? The Supreme Court’s refusal to approve that discipline does not answer that question, but it does keep the matter alive and may point toward a different outcome.