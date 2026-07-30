Iran War Funding Advances as Gas and Mortgage Costs Rise

The House has narrowly advanced a $95 billion Republican-backed proposal supporting the Iran war and other Trump administration priorities as American forces completed their 12th consecutive night of strikes.

by The Orlando Advocate News Staff

The measure passed 216–214, with every Democrat and several Republicans opposed. Its prospects in the Senate remain uncertain.

The human cost is also growing. Eighteen American service members have been killed since the war began in February, according to Pentagon figures reported by the Associated Press. Four were returned to their families Wednesday at Dover Air Force Base.

Oil prices have risen for five straight trading sessions as attacks threaten the Strait of Hormuz and other regional shipping routes. The national average price of gasoline reached approximately $4.06 per gallon Wednesday—nearly 29% higher than a year earlier.

The war is also reaching housing costs. Rising energy prices have increased inflation concerns and pushed bond yields higher, contributing to the highest long-term mortgage rates in nearly a year.

For Central Florida, the effects extend through commuting, airline fuel, rental cars, hotel operations, food delivery and small-business expenses.

Congress now faces two separate responsibilities: deciding whether to provide more money and determining whether the expanding military operation has clear objectives, legal authorization and a realistic endpoint.