COMMENTARY: THE Truth is the Light

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By Rev. Dr. Charles R. Watkins, Jr. | The Christian Recorder

Psalm 145:3 – NRSV – _Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised, and His greatness is unsearchable._

This psalm of David exalts the name of the Lord Most High and rejoices in the glorious splendor of his wonderful works. It is a song of worship that lifts our eyes above earthly concerns and fixes our hearts on the majesty of God.

The psalmist’s call to praise is just as relevant today as it was when these words were first penned. While life in our present time is often difficult and filled with problems, we are still called to acknowledge God with praise and worship. When we do, our hearts are lifted and redirected toward the one who is truly worthy, for the Lord is greatly to be praised, and his greatness is indeed unsearchable.

This text calls for perpetual and wholehearted worship because God’s character is infinite and beyond full human comprehension. It emphasizes continuous, daily praise, reminding us that God’s mercy, power, and love cannot be fully measured or understood. We are invited to praise God not only for what God does but also for who God is, encouraging believers to focus on God’s limitless nature rather than on their temporary troubles.

Psalm 145:3 highlights the supreme greatness of God. God’s nature is unparalleled and incomparable, standing in sharp contrast to worldly power or human achievement. The word “unsearchable,” drawn from the Hebrew _ein cheqer_, conveys that God’s greatness cannot be measured, calculated, or fully explored. No matter how much we learn about God, we will never reach the depth of God’s majesty, for God’s nature is infinite.

Because God is perfect, faithful, and good, God is worthy of constant adoration. God’s immeasurable goodness, power, and mercy call for maximum, heartfelt praise. This verse invites believers to fix their attention on God’s eternal and majestic character rather than the overwhelming changes and challenges of life.

The verse also serves as a call to worship, functioning as a doxology—an expression of praise that moves us beyond casual acknowledgment into holy reverence and awe. It is often used as an opening invocation in worship and prayer, helping believers focus on God’s majesty before bringing personal needs and concerns before God.

In times of hardship, this text offers encouragement by reminding us to trust in God’s power. It urges deep meditation on the Lord’s glorious splendor and reassures us that God remains sovereign over every circumstance we face.

The key takeaway of Psalm 145:3 is that, because God is perfect and unchanging, our worship should not be dependent on fluctuating situations. Instead, praise should be anchored in God’s enduring goodness and unmatched power. This verse serves as a daily reminder to focus on God’s sovereignty rather than life’s problems and reassures believers that God is greater than any challenge they encounter.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, we praise and thank you that you are our God, worthy of our continuous praise and worship. Fill our hearts each day with songs of thanksgiving and praise for who you are and for all that you have done for us. May we never forget your goodness and your grace toward all your children. Keep our hearts in a ready and worshipful posture of praise.

God, you alone are worthy of honor and are greatly to be praised. Precious Lord, open the eyes of our understanding more and more, so that in every circumstance of life we can truly sing, “Great is the Lord and greatly to be praised; His greatness is unsearchable.”

In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

The Reverend Dr. Charles R. Watkins, Jr., is an Itinerant Elder (Retired), who lives in Summerville, South Carolina.

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