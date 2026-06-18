Kash Doll, Fetty Wap, Kierra Sheard to Headline Hart Plaza Juneteenth Celebration

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

By Staff Writer | The Michigan Chronicle

The Hart of Detroit Festival will return to Hart Plaza on Friday, June 19, bringing together thousands of residents and visitors for one of Detroit’s largest Juneteenth celebrations. Expected to attract thousands of attendees, the festival will transform Detroit’s riverfront into a full-day celebration of freedom, culture, music, entrepreneurship, and community.

More than a music festival, Hart of Detroit serves as a cultural and economic platform that celebrates Detroit’s influence on music, entertainment, business, and innovation while creating opportunities for local artists, entrepreneurs, vendors, and community organizations. Organizers envision the festival evolving into a premier multi-day destination event that attracts visitors from across the Midwest while generating meaningful economic impact for the City of Detroit.

“Juneteenth is about celebrating how far we’ve come while creating opportunities for the future,” said Chanel Domonique, Founder of the Hart of Detroit Festival. “Hart of Detroit was created to bring people together through culture, music, entrepreneurship, and community while showcasing the incredible talent and creativity that exists throughout our city. This festival is continued proof that we are building a platform that celebrates Detroit, creates opportunity, and highlights the very best our city has to offer.”

The festival is projected to contribute to Detroit’s growing summer economy through tourism, hospitality, entertainment, transportation, and small business activity while creating opportunities for artists, vendors, event professionals, and community organizations.

A Full-Day Celebration of Detroit

Programming begins at 12:00 p.m. and offers something for every generation, blending faith, culture, community, entrepreneurship, and entertainment into one unforgettable Detroit experience.

313 Praise Day Party | 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The festival kicks off with an uplifting celebration of faith and inspiration featuring gospel performances, Gospel Karaoke hosted by Tee Two Times, and special appearances by Kierra Sheard, Charity, Shorty Da Prince, and additional guests.

Evening Concert Experience | 5:00 p.m. – Midnight

As the sun sets over the Detroit River, the festival transitions into a high-energy entertainment experience featuring nationally recognized artists and some of Detroit’s most influential voices in music.

Featured performers include:

Fetty Wap

Kash Doll

Babytron

Boldy James

Baby Money

Damedot

Bruiser Wolf

Tay B

OMB Peezy

Tone Tone

K Deezy

Baby Faxe E

Additional performances, local artists, DJs, and surprise appearances will be featured throughout the day. Festival Experiences include The Mitten Makers Market with Chris Sain, D-Town Foodie Hub hosting an array of Food trucks, the Detroit Civic Engagement Camp with Black Male Initiative , Berry Green Leisure Camp, and the Live Art & Creative Activations.

As the festival continues to grow, organizers are focused on expanding programming, increasing attendance, attracting additional corporate partners, and positioning Hart of Detroit among the nation’s premier Juneteenth celebrations.

For tickets, event information, vendor opportunities, and updates, visit **313Summer.com**

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