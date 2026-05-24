Dr. Barbara Bazron on Mental Health Month | Let’s Talk

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In this segment, Denise Rolark Barnes speaks with Dr. Barbara Bazron, Director of the DC Department of Behavioral Health. She discusses Mental Health Month and the importance of awareness, support, and access to care. This is one conversation you don’t want to miss!

🎥 Let’s Talk airs LIVE every Friday at Noon on WIN-TV

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🌐 Visit Us: www.washingtoninformer.com

Host: Denise Rolark Barnes

Publisher – The Washington Informer

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C. In March 2020, we launched WIN-TV to further amplify community voices and issues.

Production Team:

🎥 Producer: Shevry Lassiter

🎥 Asst. Producer: Ja’Mon Jackson

🎶 Theme Music by DB Bantino

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🐦 Twitter: @WashInformer

Guest: Dr. Barbara Bazron – Director, the DC Department of Behavioral Health

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Author: BlackPressUSA