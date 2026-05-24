Emile C. Thompson on Preparing for the Summer Season | Let’s Talk

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In this segment, Denise Rolark Barnes speaks with Emile C. Thompson, Chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC). He talks about the upcoming DC Energy Action Summit and Summer Ready DC initiatives designed to help residents prepare for the summer season. This is one conversation you don’t want to miss!

🎥 Let’s Talk airs LIVE every Friday at Noon on WIN-TV

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🌐 Visit Us: www.washingtoninformer.com

Host: Denise Rolark Barnes

Publisher – The Washington Informer

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C. In March 2020, we launched WIN-TV to further amplify community voices and issues.

Production Team:

🎥 Producer: Shevry Lassiter

🎥 Asst. Producer: Ja’Mon Jackson

🎶 Theme Music by DB Bantino

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Guest: Emile C. Thompson – Chairman, Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC)

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Author: BlackPressUSA