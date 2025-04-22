Emergency Housing Voucher Program Faces Collapse, Threatening Tens of Thousands Escaping Homelessness and Abuse

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

A federal housing program credited with stabilizing the lives of tens of thousands of Americans fleeing homelessness, domestic violence, or human trafficking is running out of time and money. The Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program, which supports more than 60,000 households across the country, is expected to exhaust its funding by the end of 2025, according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The potential loss of this support could drive many back into unsafe living conditions, shelters, or the streets. “To have it stop would completely upend all the progress that they’ve made,” said Sonya Acosta, a policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “And then you multiply that by 59,000 households.” Launched in 2021 under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, the program was seeded with $5 billion to help individuals and families exit crises. From New York to Florida to Texas, the EHV program has placed thousands in safe, stable housing—many of them seniors, children, and veterans. The program was intended to last through the decade, but rising rent prices have accelerated its depletion.

Last month, HUD formally advised public housing agencies to prepare for the worst. “Manage your EHV program with the expectation that no additional funding from HUD will be forthcoming,” HUD officials wrote. The message is clear: without Congressional intervention, the program will end. Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who championed the initiative in Congress, is calling for an $8 billion funding boost. But advocates are warning that the request faces strong headwinds in a Republican-led Congress focused on cutting spending. GOP lawmakers steering budget talks have so far declined to comment. “We’ve been told it’s very much going to be an uphill fight,” said Kim Johnson of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. For people like Daniris Espinal, the end of the program could be devastating.

Espinal and her daughters, aged 4 and 19, live in a three-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, paying over $3,000 a month—a cost made possible only through the voucher. Her journey to that home began with an escape from an abusive marriage in which she was isolated, manipulated, and financially controlled. She quit her job at her husband’s urging. He stopped paying the rent. When eviction notices arrived in early 2021, she owed $12,000 with no way to pay. It was the Emergency Housing Voucher program that gave her and her daughters a second chance. “I gained my worth, my sense of peace, and I was able to rebuild my identity,” Espinal told the Associated Press. She now works and sets aside what she can. But if the funding disappears, she fears losing everything she fought to reclaim. “That’s my fear,” she said, “losing control of everything that I’ve worked so hard for.”