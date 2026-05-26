Freed Slaves Started First Memorial Day in the U.S.

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By BlackPressUSA Newswire

By Amsterdam News



Memorial Day is a time set aside to honor those who fought and died while serving in the United States military. While many Americans mark the holiday by heading to the beach or gathering for family barbecues, fewer may be aware of the different theories surrounding its origins.

One of the earliest known observances took place on May 1, 1865, in Charleston, South Carolina, when newly freed African Americans gathered to honor Union soldiers who had died during the Civil War. These soldiers—257 in total—had been buried in a mass grave after suffering from disease and exposure while being held in harsh conditions.

According to The American Oracle: The Civil War in the Civil Rights Era by Yale University historian David Blight, the event drew more than 10,000 participants. It was held at what had been known as the “slaveholders’ racecourse,” transforming a place once associated with oppression into a site of remembrance and tribute.

The ceremony was led by 3,000 African American schoolchildren, who marched while singing “John Brown’s Body” and carrying armfuls of roses. They were followed by hundreds of African American women bearing baskets of flowers, wreaths, and crosses. Black men also joined the procession, alongside Union infantry and a diverse group of Black and white citizens, including missionaries and educators.

The program included musical performances by a children’s choir and readings of scripture by Black ministers. Together, these acts honored the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers, many of whom had not been treated with dignity in life or death.

As Blight explains, the Union soldiers had been “kept in horrible conditions” and were hastily buried behind the grandstand after dying in captivity. The May 1 gathering served as a powerful statement—both of remembrance and of the newly freed community’s understanding of the war as a fight for their emancipation.

Participants made clear that, in their view, the Civil War was fundamentally about the triumph over slavery, not merely issues of states’ rights or battlefield valor. This interpretation reflected the lived experiences of those who had endured enslavement and were now claiming their place in shaping national memory.

This early commemoration—sometimes referred to as the first “Decoration Day”—helped lay the groundwork for what would eventually become Memorial Day. It remains a significant, though often overlooked, chapter in American history, highlighting the role of African Americans in honoring the nation’s fallen soldiers.

As generations continue to observe Memorial Day, events like the 1865 Charleston tribute serve as a reminder of the deeper historical roots of the holiday and its enduring meaning.

The post Freed Slaves Started First Memorial Day in the U.S. appeared first on BlackPressUSA.

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