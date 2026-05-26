The Future of West Broadway Starts with Community

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West Broadway is more than a business corridor. It is a reflection of community, history, resilience, and the people working every day to shape what comes next.

In this live community conversation, Al McFarlane sits down with Kristall Porter, Executive Director of the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, to discuss the future of West Broadway, Black business ownership, community development, displacement, public policy, and what it takes to build economic infrastructure that truly serves North Minneapolis.

Recorded at the historic Capri Theater, this conversation highlights the challenges facing local businesses, the importance of community-centered leadership, and the ongoing work to make sure development benefits the people who have carried this community forward.

Topics include:

West Broadway’s role in North Minneapolis

Black-owned business growth and support

The cost of doing business in the community

Insurance, development, and policy challenges

Preventing displacement

Community ownership and leadership

The future of the West Broadway corridor

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Author: BlackPressUSA