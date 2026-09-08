Higher Oil Prices Add Pressure to Central Florida’s Tourism Economy

Renewed Middle East fighting is raising costs for motorists, airlines and businesses

By Frank Butler, The Orlando Advocate News Team

Oil prices rose again Tuesday as expanding Middle East conflict increased fears of disruptions to production and shipping.

Brent crude reached approximately $98.48 per barrel in early trading, while U.S. benchmark crude climbed to about $93.79, according to an Associated Press market report. The increase followed Houthi attacks that ignited fires at Saudi oil facilities and wounded dozens of people.

For Central Florida, elevated oil prices can travel quickly through the economy.

Households feel the effect at gasoline pumps. Airlines face higher operating costs that can eventually affect fares. Hotels, restaurants and attractions pay more for transported food and supplies. Delivery drivers and tourism workers with long commutes bear an especially immediate burden.

The impact is unequal. Higher gasoline prices consume a larger share of income for workers who cannot work remotely or choose when they travel. Many Central Florida jobs also are located in areas where public transportation does not provide a practical substitute for driving.

Businesses should avoid attributing every price increase to oil without evidence. Retail gasoline prices reflect refining, distribution, taxes and local competition as well as crude costs. But sustained increases in the underlying commodity create genuine upward pressure.

Readers should watch actual Florida retail prices, airline fuel surcharges and confirmed shipping disruptions. Short-term market movement alone does not establish how long higher costs will last.