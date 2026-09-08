OCPS Votes on Its Budget Tonight. Here Are the Answers Orange County Still Needs.

Enrollment fell by 7,672 students, making transparency about revenue, staffing and classroom effects essential

By Frank Butler, The Orlando Advocate News Team

Orange County’s School Board is scheduled to hold its final public budget hearing tonight after the district experienced a student-enrollment decline far larger than state projections anticipated.

The hearing begins at approximately 5 p.m. at 445 W. Amelia Street in Orlando. The district’s budget office lists the formal final hearing at 5:01 p.m. The proceedings will be streamed online and broadcast through Orange County’s public-access television system. OCPS budget documents and meeting information

This is more than the final procedural step in adopting a spending plan.

OCPS reported 7,672 fewer students than it enrolled last year. The state had projected a decline of only slightly more than 2,000. Because Florida education funding is heavily connected to enrollment, the difference could affect revenue, staffing and services throughout the district.

The district has now lost students for three consecutive school years. Central Florida Public Media reported declines of more than 3,000 students in 2024–25, more than 6,000 in 2025–26 and nearly 8,000 this year. Central Florida Public Media

That pattern makes tonight’s hearing an accountability test.

First, the district should identify the enrollment figure used to build its proposed adopted budget. If that number differs from the latest count, officials should show exactly how anticipated revenue and expenditures have been revised.

Second, the public needs school-level information. A countywide loss of 7,672 students does not reveal whether enrollment reductions are concentrated at particular campuses, grade levels or neighborhoods.

That distinction matters. A school that loses a substantial share of its students may also lose teaching positions or elective programs. Yet it still needs administrators, custodial services, utilities and safe transportation. Costs do not necessarily fall as quickly as enrollment.

Third, OCPS should explain how it determined where departing students went. Possible causes cited in reporting include lower birth rates, Florida’s expanded private-school voucher system, immigration-policy changes and families relocating because of housing costs.

Those factors require more than speculation. The district should publish the number of students transferring to charter schools, using state-funded private-school scholarships, entering home education, moving to other counties or leaving the available records without a documented destination.

The answers will influence how OCPS plans for future years. If the losses are concentrated among younger students, enrollment pressure could continue as smaller classes advance through the system. If housing costs are displacing families, the district and local governments need to examine whether land-use and housing policies are undermining school stability.

Tonight’s hearing also arrives as OCPS begins enforcing new restrictions on student e-bikes and electric scooters. That policy involves transportation, safety and equity—subjects that should be considered alongside the district’s broader budget decisions.

Public participation remains possible at the meeting, although the advance deadline for emailed comments has passed. The district says non-agenda public comment begins at 4 p.m. In-person speakers may address agenda propositions during the meeting after completing the required request. There is no telephone participation option. OCPS participation rules

Residents who cannot attend can still follow the proceedings and contact board members afterward. The district publishes meeting video, agenda materials and supporting documents online.

Board members should insist that the final presentation answer five questions in plain language:

How much expected revenue changed because enrollment fell further than projected? Which positions, programs or departmental budgets have been modified? Which schools experienced the largest numerical and percentage losses? How many students moved to charter, private, home or out-of-county education? What enrollment assumptions will guide the 2027–28 budget?

The public also deserves a distinction between classroom reductions and administrative savings. Broad descriptions such as “efficiencies” or “right-sizing” are insufficient unless residents can see which services and jobs are affected.

OCPS has made its proposed adopted budget summary and detailed budget available online. Publication, however, is not the same as accessibility. District officials should provide a concise reconciliation showing what changed between the tentative and final versions, why it changed and what residents will notice at their neighborhood schools.

Orange County families should not need advanced accounting knowledge to understand the consequences of losing 7,672 students.

Tonight’s vote will establish a legal budget. Whether it establishes public confidence depends on the specificity of the district’s answers.