IN MEMORIAM: Rickey Henderson, Baseball’s Greatest Leadoff Hitter and Stolen Base King, Dies at 65

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who is Major League Baseball’s stolen bases leader and the all-time leadoff leader, has died at age 65. Henderson’s death came as a shock to many and several readers of online media expressed disbelief at the news. Henderson’s death was confirmed by his family on Dec. 1.

Rickey Henderson played for nine teams, including the Oakland As, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. His career spanned 25-years, mostly with the Oakland A’s. Henderson was a 10-time All-Star and American League MVP in 1990. Henderson remains baseball’s greatest stealer of bases and was dubbed the “Man of Steal” during his playing time. Henderson stole 1,406 bases during his MLB career.

Henderson’s stolen base record still stands and surpasses the next in line by 468 stolen bases. Lou Brock is the next closest all-time base stealer at 938 stolen bases.

“Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest players of all time,” said ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian shortly after news of Henderson’s passing.

“He is the greatest leadoff hitter of all time. He’s one of the greatest three left fielders of all time. He led the major leagues in history in runs scored and he scored 468 more bases than the next most in the history of Major League Baseball, Kurkjian remarked.

Henderson was widely known as a showman and a colorful character. Because he played for so many teams and had the ability to change the entire complexion of a game, many of his former teammates reacted with sadness to news of his death.

“Rickey Henderson was a dream to hit behind as teammate and a nightmare for a catcher as an opponent. He was one of the most generous, hysterical and gracious human beings… He will be sorely missed.. Prayers for his soul and family,” wrote former Mets catcher Mike Piazza.

“Rickey Henderson was more than just one of the greatest baseball players of all-time. He was a loving father. Sending my sincere condolences to his family,” wrote former Major League pitcher John Rocker.

“Rickey was simply the best player I ever played with. He could change the outcome of a game in so many ways. It puts a smile on my face just thinking about him. I will miss my friend,” said longtime Yankee Don Mattingly. Mattingly and Henderson played together for the New York Yankees from 1985-89.

A statement from the New York Yankees read, “Rickey Henderson was an all-time great player who commanded our attention like few players before or since, transcending our traditional understanding of how elite and thrilling a single player could be in the batter’s box and on the basepaths. When he stepped across the white lines, he was magnetic. Opponents, teammates and fans simply couldn’t take their eyes off him. Though he spent just four and a half seasons in pinstripes, Rickey left an indelible mark on our record book, and he entertained us not only with his baseball talent, but with a no-nonsense personality and knack for showmanship that was ahead of its time.”

Rickey Henderson was born in 1958 in Chicago but grew up in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with his grandmother. The cause of his death has not been announced by his family.

Henderson died in California. He is survived by his wife Pamela and his three daughters Angela, Adrianna, and Alexis.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the publisher of Black Virginia News. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered and speaks on Crisis Comms on YouTube @LaurenVictoriaBurke. She can be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke.