In 2021, the NNPA’s Dr. Nsenga Burton interviewed Academy Award Winner, Louis Gossett Jr.

Dr. Burton and Gossett discussed some of his iconic performances, including roles in the films and series: Watchmen, and Hap and Leonard. The pair will also discuss the rise and increased popularity of Black science fiction. In tribute to Mr. Gossett and his indelible contributions to film, theater and education, the NNPA is honored to share this interview with our readers and viewers.

The post IN MEMORIAM: The Burton Wire — Interview Louis Gossett Jr. first appeared on BlackPressUSA.