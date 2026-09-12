Jason Arday, Dolly Parton, Black Lives and the Redemption of White Ancestors

We live in a time, not unlike the entire history of this country, where the lives of Black people are undervalued, discounted, disregarded and ended through violence. And that violence comes in the form of laws and policies, the state and its institutions, and from the culture and society – and the media. Black people always fought against this regime of violence, but is White America creating and enlisting new people in this struggle?

by David A. Love, J.D., Executive Editor, BlackCommentator.com

Black people never were safe in America, the land in which we were never intended to serve as more than kidnapped free labor and three-fifths of a person – deprived of rights, citizenship, self-determination and humanity. Here we are well into the twenty-first century, and the efforts to erase Black people and blackness are underway. Whether it’s the elimination of Black Studies departments and the destruction of DEI policies, the hundreds of thousands of Black people, particularly Black women who recently lost their jobs, or the evisceration of voting rights, the ominous signs are all around us.

And just like the days of ol’ Jim Crow, Black people are hanging from trees throughout the South, with at least 22 Black folks found hanging since March 2025. Others, such as Nolan Xavier Wells, 18, are found dead under suspicious circumstances, in this case washed ashore following a Mississippi boat trip with white friends. Mississippi, of course, is the place where Emmett Till and the civil rights workers were lynched, as countless other unclaimed bodies remain in the water – in the lakes, rivers and swamps of the South, not to mention those souls who succumbed to the Atlantic Ocean in floating slave dungeons of the Middle Passage.

But Jason Arday died from a digital lynching, Arday, 41, the youngest Black professor at the University of Cambridge, was found dead in his London home following a white supremacist campaign leading to his resignation from his position. Left, liberal, moderate and conservative media alike participated in a pile on of Arday, accusing him of plagiarism and fabulism, and fabricating accounts of his life. With 249 articles written about him in 22 days in the UK, and at least 30 articles written in the U.S. in 12 days before he died, Arday faced far more scrutiny than white professors accused of plagiarism, or even Jeffrey Epstein associates accused of far worse. Ultimately, those who believe Black scholars are unqualified and incompetent and should not exist got exactly what they wanted. This includes Nathan Cofnas, the American eugenicist and ringleader of the Arday lynching campaign who was dismissed by Cambridge because of his racial beliefs. Cofnas once claimed that in a true meritocracy, there would be no Black professors at Harvard or Cambridge, and “blacks would disappear from almost all high-profile positions outside of sports and entertainment.”

Meanwhile, on August 25, 11 days after Jason Arday was found unresponsive in his home, we lost Dolly Parton. A white woman who grew up in poverty, Dolly touched people across lines of race, gender, sexuality, and across generations. And she helped people. With her Dollywood Foundation, she tackled high school dropout rates. With her Imagination Library, Dolly gifted millions of books to children up to age 5 in various countries. She even anonymously funded band uniforms and instruments to Black high schools in the South. In many ways, Dolly Parton reminds us of white women such as Ms. Rachel, the YouTuber and educator who speaks out for Palestinian, Black and migrant children. And while everybody loved Dolly Parton, Black folks really loved them some Dolly Parton, and have been in mourning over her passing.

Christina Brown took to Instagram with a video to talk about it. “I too have been sitting here like, damn all the good white folks is dying. All of them! And why is this happening? And then I really sat and thought, and now I have a spiritual theory that I think white folks, white Americans, y’all are gaining collective ancestors,” Brown said. White people feel “spiritually and culturally lost” because they traded their identity for whiteness, which is a spiritual void, she added. And this is something I’ve been thinking about lately.

Black people remember their ancestors and call upon their ancestors for power, wisdom and guidance. In African spirituality, and many indigenous cultures, the ancestors are among us and connected to us, part of the living and spiritual realms. Many white folks, and white America specifically, forsake their ancestors, culture, customs and spirituality – the so-called pagan belief systems they followed especially before Christianity – for the sake of whiteness. Whiteness promised absolutely nothing, no values except a rung or two above Black and indigenous people on the ladder, a false sense of community solely to control and genocide against the darker people, and an empty, fake proximity to white wealth and power they never will attain.

The power and yet the vacuousness of whiteness was on display during the pandemic and the George Floyd summer, when Black people were on the move and fixin’ to tear down the statues of white colonizers, genocidaires, confederates, Klansmen and other revered leaders of whiteness. In Philly, this meant the removal of the Frank Rizzo statue, erected in honor of the evil late police chief and mayor who terrorized and killed Black people. But it also meant they were coming for the statue of Christopher Columbus, who got the ball rolling on over half a millennium of colonialism, slavery, genocide, plunder and everything that followed.

Men armed with guns, bats and hatchets guarded their beloved Columbus statue so the bad Black folks could not get to it. And presumably, they did so because Columbus was the man who bestowed whiteness upon Italian Americans. After all, Columbus Day helped bring Italian Americans – most of whom originated in Southern Italy and Sicily, where the Moors once controlled, were not considered white and were subjected to racial discrimination and lynching in America – into the white category. Race is a social construct held together with duct tape and Elmer’s glue. When whiteness is all that you have, you’d better protect it with a baseball bat or anything you can find.

And the era of Trump has been a crashing out period for white America, as demographic realities do their thing, and now a majority of children born in the settler colonial nation of the U.S. are Brown and Black. The goal under Trump is to deport, ethnically cleanse and ultimately exterminate as many of those people as possible. White supremacy always ends in death, as history shows us. Unfortunately, there will be more Nolan Wells, more Jason Ardays when blackness is the ultimate threat to white power.

“The spiritual warfare of white supremacy is evil,” as Christina Brown said. Will White America choose to create more Dolly Partons? Will white ancestors like Dolly provide some spiritual direction to their descendants and give them the power to finally destroy whiteness and what it means to be white? Time will tell.