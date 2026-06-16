Kansas City Launches Juneteenth Season with Parade Along 18th Street – The Community Voice

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

By The Community Voice

The Kansas City Juneteenth Parade returned to 18th Street on Saturday, June 6, drawing crowds for more than two hours of drill teams, dance groups, car clubs, Greek organizations and community entries. Spectators also got their first chance to experience the new 18th Street pedestrian improvements, with widened sidewalks and seating areas providing a front-row view of the festivities.

Unlike last year, when rain forced organizers to cancel the parade, this year’s event enjoyed pleasant weather and helped launch another busy Juneteenth season in Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine District.

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