Birmingham Launches In-Person Community Service Hub, Dynamic Website to Connect Residents to Essential Services

Advertisement

Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

birminghamal.gov | Birmingham Times

Finding help in Birmingham just got easier. The City of Birmingham’s Innovation Team, or the i-Team, has launched the North Birmingham Community Service Hub, a new neighborhood-based resource center designed to connect residents with the services they need, when they need them.

Located at the Salvation Army in North Birmingham, 2015 26th Ave. North, the hub, which is a pilot for now, serves as a welcoming, in-person space where residents can receive guidance, referrals, and support navigating community resources.

The launch is paired with bham.findhelp.com, a free online platform that allows residents to search thousands of local programs and services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Too often, people know they need help but don’t know where to begin,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “This initiative removes barriers by bringing resources together in one place — both online and in the community — so residents can more easily access the support they need.”

The Service Hub, which is available for residents of all 99 neighborhoods, was developed through months of community engagement and research led by the City’s Innovation Team. They worked alongside residents, neighborhood leaders, service providers, businesses, and community organizations to understand how people seek assistance and where gaps exist in the current system.

As part of that effort, the i-Team spent 24 hours embedded at a Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service station, observing firsthand the challenges residents face and the role first responders often play in connecting people to critical services.

“We wanted to build this with residents, not just for residents,” said Tish Fletcher, Director of the City of Birmingham Innovation Team. “People’s lived experiences are valuable. By listening first and bringing stakeholders to the table, we’ve created a resource that is grounded in community needs and designed to deliver meaningful outcomes.”

The North Birmingham Community Service Hub features:

• Service Navigators who help residents identify resources and complete referrals

• A public access kiosk connected to bham.findhelp.com

• Connections to housing, food assistance, healthcare, transportation, employment, utility support, and more

• Partnerships with local organizations working together to improve service delivery

The initiative combines data, community insight, and cross-sector collaboration to create a more coordinated and resident-centered approach to accessing help.

The North Birmingham Community Service Hub is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army in North Birmingham.

Residents can explore resources anytime by visiting bham.findhelp.com or by visiting the Service Hub in person._

Source

Go to Source