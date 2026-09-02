Labor Day Weekend Brings Heat, Lightning and Repeated Afternoon Storms

Sunday storms may produce locally heavy rain while mosquito concerns remain elevated

By Tamara Drake, The Orlando Advocate News Team

Central Florida residents should plan outdoor Labor Day weekend activities around another round of afternoon thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service forecast for Orlando International Airport calls for showers and thunderstorms to become likely after 11 a.m. Sunday, with a high near 92 degrees and a 60% chance of rain.

Rainfall totals will generally range from one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, although thunderstorms may produce higher amounts. Storm chances continue tonight and rise to approximately 70% Monday. National Weather Service

The primary dangers are lightning, sudden heavy rain, reduced visibility and localized street flooding.

People attending outdoor services, cookouts, youth sports or theme-park activities should have access to a substantial enclosed building or hard-topped vehicle. Tents, picnic shelters and trees do not provide reliable lightning protection.

Drivers should slow down during downpours and avoid flooded roads. Water depth can be difficult to judge, particularly after dark or in areas with poor drainage.

The repeated storms also intersect with Orange County’s West Nile virus advisory.

Residents should empty newly accumulated water after each storm, particularly from containers around homes, churches, community centers and vacant properties.

Outdoor workers need plans for both heat and lightning. Employers should provide water, shade, rest periods and a clear procedure for suspending work when thunder is heard.

Storms may cool the air temporarily but do not eliminate heat illness. Humidity can remain high before and after rainfall.

The unsettled pattern is expected to continue through much of the week, with daily thunderstorm chances and highs generally in the low 90s.