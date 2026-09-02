Six Months Into the Iran War, Families Pay More While Selected Industries Profit

Fuel, food and borrowing costs reveal an economic burden distributed far from the battlefield

By Tamara Drake, The Orlando Advocate News Team

Six months of war involving the United States, Israel and Iran have not produced the worldwide economic collapse initially feared.

They have, however, created clear winners and losers.

An Associated Press analysis reports that households are confronting higher gasoline, transportation, food and borrowing costs, while energy producers, commodity traders and defense contractors have benefited from disrupted supplies and increased government spending.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the economic consequences.

Before the conflict, approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passed through the waterway. Disrupted shipping pushed energy costs higher, affecting far more than drivers.

Oil and natural-gas prices influence fertilizer, farm machinery, aviation, trucking, plastics, packaging and electricity. Those costs eventually reach grocery stores, restaurants, construction sites and household utility bills.

The burden is particularly severe for Central Florida households whose work requires commuting long distances and whose wages have not kept pace with housing and insurance costs.

Consumer confidence fell again in August, while gasoline remained above $4 per gallon nationally. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached approximately 6.66%, according to recent economic reporting.

Higher mortgage rates do not affect only buyers.

They can discourage existing homeowners from selling, reduce housing turnover and place greater pressure on the rental market. Orange County school officials have already identified limited housing turnover as one factor affecting enrollment.

The war economy also raises accountability questions.

The Associated Press reports that Powerus, a military contractor preparing to go public through an initiative involving Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., received an Air Force contract worth as much as $90 million to supply drone interceptors.

Any company connected to the family of a sitting president should face heightened disclosure and conflict-of-interest scrutiny when receiving wartime contracts.

The public deserves to know:

How contracts were awarded

Whether competitive bids were used

Which officials approved them

What financial interests government decision-makers hold

Whether weapons prices increased after the war began

How much emergency contracting bypassed ordinary safeguards

Central Florida coverage should include a continuing household war-cost index tracking gasoline, groceries, electricity, airfares and mortgage rates.

A conflict’s cost cannot be measured only in military appropriations.

It also appears on receipts, utility bills and the monthly statements of families who had no role in deciding that the war should begin or continue.

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