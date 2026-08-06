Sloth Deaths Force Orange County to Examine Exotic-Animal Attractions

Commissioner Nicole Wilson is asking Orange County to consider stronger restrictions on exotic animals used for entertainment following the deaths of dozens of sloths associated with the planned Sloth World attraction.
Wilson has proposed exploring a countywide prohibition on importing exotic animals for entertainment or using licensing and zoning authority to block businesses that cannot demonstrate adequate care. The issue is scheduled for discussion at today’s County Commission meeting.
Orlando Advocate analysis
This story goes directly to Orange County’s tourism identity.
Businesses benefit from Orlando’s international reputation and enormous visitor market. The county therefore has a responsibility to make sure tourism ventures are not built around hidden neglect, weak veterinary oversight or attractions that could not survive serious public scrutiny.
The investigation should establish:
- How many animals died and over what period
- Their cause of death
- Which state or federal permits were issued
- What inspections took place
- Whether county officials had authority to intervene earlier
- Who owned the animals
- What veterinary care was available
- Whether employees reported concerns
- Where surviving animals are now
- Whether similar attractions operate elsewhere in the county
Why it matters
Tourism revenue cannot be separated from tourism standards. Attractions that profit from animals should be required to demonstrate humane care before opening—not after deaths or public controversy.