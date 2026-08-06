Sloth Deaths Force Orange County to Examine Exotic-Animal Attractions

Commissioner Nicole Wilson is asking Orange County to consider stronger restrictions on exotic animals used for entertainment following the deaths of dozens of sloths associated with the planned Sloth World attraction.

Wilson has proposed exploring a countywide prohibition on importing exotic animals for entertainment or using licensing and zoning authority to block businesses that cannot demonstrate adequate care. The issue is scheduled for discussion at today’s County Commission meeting.

Orlando Advocate analysis

This story goes directly to Orange County’s tourism identity.

Businesses benefit from Orlando’s international reputation and enormous visitor market. The county therefore has a responsibility to make sure tourism ventures are not built around hidden neglect, weak veterinary oversight or attractions that could not survive serious public scrutiny.

The investigation should establish:

How many animals died and over what period

Their cause of death

Which state or federal permits were issued

What inspections took place

Whether county officials had authority to intervene earlier

Who owned the animals

What veterinary care was available

Whether employees reported concerns

Where surviving animals are now

Whether similar attractions operate elsewhere in the county

Why it matters

Tourism revenue cannot be separated from tourism standards. Attractions that profit from animals should be required to demonstrate humane care before opening—not after deaths or public controversy.