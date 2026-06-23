LIVE! ASK ALMA! — TUES. 6.23.26 7PM EST

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Tonight on Ask Alma 😂💬 | Come for the Advice, Stay for the Laughs

Got questions? Bad decisions? Situations you definitely should’ve seen coming? 😅

Alma is back and ready to help you figure it all out—one hilarious, honest answer at a time.

💡 In tonight’s episode:

• Questionable choices (yours 😉)

• Honest advice (hers ✅)

• Laughs you didn’t know you needed 😂

• And yes… we’re probably calling somebody out (lovingly!)

Whether you’re here for real talk, life advice, or just to feel better about your own situation—you’re in the right place.

👉 Drop your questions in the chat… no judgment, just solutions (and maybe a little side-eye 👀).

🔔 Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and turn on notifications so you never miss Alma keeping it real!

#AskAlma #AdviceWithAttitude #RealTalk #LaughAndLearn

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