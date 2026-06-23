Media Monday 6/22/26

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Author: BlackPressUSA

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Media Monday with @TotallyRandie 🎤 ⬇️ The weekend that felt like the entire month of February!

Recapping news headlines you may have missed:

The Celebratory @The Obama Foundation & Juneteenth weekend

🎾 The Williams Sisters’ epic return to Tennis

Nancy Guthrie

⚖️ Justice for baby Kohen Wiley

Beyonce & Jay-Z’s @CÉCRED Hair Love

📰 @Txsu taking over @Vogue

@Onyx Impact Aisha (The Black Chat GPT coming soon!)

YOU’RE INVITED!

Want to join us at the NNPA 2026 Annual National Convention this Wednesday, June 24?

Drop the word “Year 200” in the comments, and I’ll DM you the official invite link! 👇🏾

#mediamonday #blackpress #Fyp #ainews #AI #TotallyRandie #News #nancyguthrie #Beyonce #JayZ #Cecred #Obama #Vogue #TSU #HBCU

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