MHU Commemorates ASCORE and Anniversary of Desegregation

Bryson Hannah celebrates his first-place finish in the 2026 HBCU Business Pitch Competition in Birmingham, earning $5,000 for Internably LLC, his networking platform connecting college interns across the country. (Alabama A&M) ” data-large-file=”https://www.birminghamtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/pitchbryson1edit-1024×685.jpg” />

Special to the Times

The Alabama Collective and co-host Digitalundivided awarded $20,000 in cash prizes to HBCU student and alumni founders at the 2026 HBCU Business Pitch Competition, held Thursday, October 29, at Topgolf Birmingham as part of Magic City Classic week.

Fifty-one founders representing 10 Alabama institutions competed in a booth-style format, delivering three-minute pitches with no slides or audiovisual aids, followed by three minutes of questions from a panel of industry judges. Top scorers at each booth earned $1,000 and advanced to a live Pitch Finale.

Internably, LLC, founded by Bryson Hannah of Alabama A&M University, took first place and $4,000. Internably is a networking platform that connects college students, interns, and early career professionals by company, school, city, and career interests.

“I was blown away by these innovative business ideas and the go-to-market strategies,” says Modupe Rouse, Digitalundivided Chair and Pitch Finale Judge. “These student founders took the START program skills and leveled up. I cannot wait for the economic impact of their businesses in Alabama,” added Rouse.

“What we witnessed at this year’s competition was a powerful reminder of the incredible talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial potential emerging from Alabama’s HBCUs,” said Charisse Stokes, Executive Director of The Alabama Collective. “These 51 founders didn’t just show up with ideas — they showed up with vision, determination, and the confidence to turn those ideas into businesses. We’re especially proud that this year’s partnership with Digitalundivided allowed us to expand beyond the competition itself, equipping entrepreneurs with business skills to launch their businesses, coaching, and connections that will serve them long after the prizes are awarded. Our goal is not simply to celebrate great pitches, but to help build the next generation of successful entrepreneurs and business owners across Alabama.”

“Digitalundivided is delighted to partner with TAC in its work with Alabama HBCUs and in supporting the innovation and talent of students here,” says Leah D. Williams, CEO of Digitalundivided. “These student founders are the business leaders of tomorrow. We are excited to add the Digitalundivided network lifting them up as they climb towards their future achievements.”

2026 Pitch Finale Winners

First Place, $4,000: Internably, LLC — Alabama A&M University

Second Place, $3,000: FuelTrip — Alabama A&M University

Third Place, $2,000: NexU — Alabama A&M University

Top-Scoring Booth Winners, $1,000 each

• VARA — Talladega College

• Yardly — Alabama State University

• AccessBelt — Alabama State University

• Nightshift — Talladega College

• FuelTrip — Alabama A&M University

• NexU — Alabama A&M University

• Internably, LLC — Alabama A&M University

• Mobile Therapy Office/Unlimited Potential — Alabama State University

• BeVerified — Alabama State University

• The Vent Avengers — Trenholm State Community College



A New Path to the Stage

The 2026 competition introduced two entry tracks. Members of The Alabama Collective community were invited to apply to START, Digitalundivided’s flagship pre-revenue incubator, a three-week virtual program grounded in Lean Startup methodology. Selected participants built a working Business Model Canvas, earned an automatic slot in the Round 1 pitch booths, and received a $250 completion stipend on event day. Alabama HBCU students, recent graduates, faculty and staff filled the remaining booths and brought in founders new to the organization.

Alongside the competition, the day included entrepreneurship training, small group mentoring with industry leaders, and a Lunch and Learn fireside chat.

The 2026 competition was supported by JPMorgan Chase, HBCU CARES and NEBIUS.

About The Alabama Collective

The Alabama Collective is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating tech talent and entrepreneurs across Alabama. Through partnerships with HBCUs, industry leaders, and innovation hubs, The Alabama Collective builds programs that expose, educate, engage, and empower underrepresented communities in tech, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

About Digitalundivided

For over a decade, Digitalundivided has increased visibility and access for founders. Beginning with groundbreaking research and expanding into founder-centric training programs, strategic partnerships, and a vibrant founder community, Digitalundivided champions an equitable entrepreneurial landscape and provides founders at every stage with the space to improvise and innovate.

Based on reporting by Birmingham Times.