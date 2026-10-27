Monsters ‘R Us

Most of Planet Earth now knows cruelty is the point of Trump 2. But if anyone implausibly needs more evidence, meet Rev. Edward Nalwamba, a 79-year-old, pro-democracy Ugandan priest who spent over a year in ICE detention. When he went in, he was fit; at his long-delayed release last week, fellow detainees had to carry him to a car because officials wouldn’t let him take his wheelchair that far. To ICE, he charged, “You are an animal…They forget they are dealing with human beings.”

In the last 18 months, the Trump regime has deported nearly a million people, and killed at least 60, including two U.S citizens in cold blood and broad daylight. The family of one, Renee Good, has filed two federal civil lawsuits over her Jan. 7 murder, alleging wrongful death, “negligent infliction of emotional distress,” conspiracy to conceal evidence, and coordinated campaigns of “aggression and abduction” against ethnic communities and “intimidation and violence” against their allies. And of course it has detained, terrorized, traumatized or shattered the lives of untold thousands, the vast majority with no criminal history.

One was the good Rev. Nalwamba, who arrived in the U.S. in 2002 for a religious conference. Having publicly condemned human rights abuses by the Ugandan government, and subsequently heard from colleagues that government agents were pursuing him, he decided to stay in Colorado and apply for asylum. In 2010, after his application was denied, he began living peaceably in Lakewood under a 15-year ICE supervision order, reporting to immigration officials as required, working as a health aide for people with developmental disabilities, and serving as a pastor at nearby Resurrection Anglican Fellowship until he retired two years ago.

In September 2025 he was arrested by ICE; they charged he was under a removal order dating back to 2010, and that he’d failed to “cooperate with efforts to obtain travel documents” before a deadline, aka to help with his own deportation in a timely manner. He was taken to the GEO Group’s private ICE detention facility in Aurora, where for over a year DHS repeatedly vowed to deport him and then didn’t. On Oct. 20, after his lawyers filed a second habeas corpus petition, Judge Cyrus Chung ruled feds had exceeded a “presumptively reasonable” six months of holding time with “no concrete plan” to return him to Uganda, and ordered his release.

When he was detained, Nalwamba was a fit 77-year-old who regularly walked, exercised and played ping pong. Inside, his health quickly deteriorated. He caught pneumonia which persisted for weeks, lost over 30 pounds and the ability to walk, developed a stubborn cough, chest pain, scratchy throat, headache and fatigue that were never treated – and besides, “You don’t want to go to the hospital – they shackle you like a bull.” “He walked in. He can’t walk now,” noted Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper. “They want the misery of one person to be known by others. It’s a low-rent form of terrorism to make people so scared they’ll self-deport.”

Along with the barbaric cruelty, observers also blasted the “staggering hypocrisy” of a regime that simultaneously charged Biden et al “targeted” Christians yet in their voter intimidation efforts sent ICE into churches, interrogated church staff, and detained and abused a church elder. Last week, because they hadn’t alienated Christians enough by picking a fight with the Pope, they also turned a supposed prayer gathering of Catholic bishops into a sleazy photo op, prompting two angry Archbishops to apologize, charge they’d been “manipulated,” and clarify this was “in no way an endorsement of the president, his policies, or his party.”

In the final, petty degradation meted out to Rev. Nalwamba, detention officials told his attorneys they would ensure his safe passage on release with a wheelchair and escort, and then reneged on it all. The wheelchair couldn’t go out to the gate, they insisted, nor could vehicles approach it. Hickenlooper: “There is no excuse for this cruelty. None.” In the end – no surprise here – it was two young mensches also being released who hooked their arms together – one lawyer: “It was heartbreaking and it was infuriating” – carried the reverend to his waiting car, and went on their way: “They didn’t even give me a chance to say thank you.”.

After his release, a buoyant Nalwamba said he’s “in another world.” He talked to his children, he’s well fed, he’s staying with a family who lent him an electric scooter to get around. The next day, he visited a health clinic to get a chest X-ray, blood work, TB testing. He looks forward to physical therapy and reconnecting with his church community: “I am a happy man.” Except for the monsters, still here. DHS said they were “forced” by “an activist judge” to release “an illegal alien” who “chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws.” Most vitally, “He remains in the country illegally,” under a removal order, without legal status.

So much, or not yet for Obama’s Michigan citing of “a decency we should expect from our public officials.” Attorneys plan to reopen Nalwamba’s asylum case; conditions in Uganda have seriously deteriorated with widespread crime, unrest and targeting of political opponents and a U.S. “Do not travel” advisory in effect. At the same time, says attorney Joy Athanasiou, she has never seen “this inhumanity and cruelty” over 20 years of working with detained clients. Before, there were under 1,000 habeas corpus petitions a year; now there are about 90,000, a demand “100 times greater than what we can provide.”

Nalwamba says his thoughts remain with those innocents still inside a callous, corrosive environment worse than any maximum security prison. He loves the America he has lived in for almost 26 years, he says, and has always thought African and other countries should aspire to be like the U.S. But no more, he adds, not without drastic change. Those other countries, he argues, treat their livestock better than he was treated. “It’s as if they’ve gotten used to treating people that way, like they’re taking care of goats or cows,” he said. “I have never imagined human beings treated like I saw in this place.”

The Rev. Edward Nalwamba Photo by Resurrection Anglican Fellowship