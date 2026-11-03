Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – The Pirate Candy Shop

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of The Pirate Candy Shop, with its principal office or place of business at 4940 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Daniela Leon, 238 W Marvin Ave, Suite 106, Longwood, FL 32750 and Adam Lillhannus, 11302 Glenmont Dr, Tampa, FL 33635, who, being owners in the above fictitious name, certify that the information contained herein is true and accurate.