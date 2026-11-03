Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – WESECA DEL CARIBE C.A.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of WESECA DEL CARIBE C.A., with its principal office or place of business at 1904 Michael Tiago Cir, Maitland, FL 32751 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: WESECA DEL CARIBE LLC, 1904 Michael Tiago Cir, Maitland, FL 32751, who, being an owners in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.