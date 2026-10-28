Homecoming Ends in Gunfire Outside FAMU: 12 Hurt, Six of Them Children

Dirk Nowitzki played 21 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, becoming one of the most recognizable players in franchise history. However, some of the younger fans attending the team’s 2026 Community Tip-Off had a question for the Mavericks legend.

“I’m sure some of these kids didn’t know who I was because they asked,” Nowitzki said. “Some of them asked me, ‘Did you play for the Mavs?’ I think so, when your parents were around.”

It was one of many interactions that took place Monday afternoon as the Mavericks brought their 2026 Community Tip-Off directly to the people of Southern Dallas at Halperin Park in Oak Cliff.

Thousands of children had the opportunity to play basketball, enjoy festivities and spend time with their favorite Mavericks players and legends at the free community event, presented by Ticketmaster. Dallas Mavericks Community Tip-Off Event at Halperin Park on Monday, October 19, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Nicole Malunowicz/Dallas Mavericks)

Mavericks president of business operations Ethan Casson spoke about the planning that went into bringing the celebration to Oak Cliff and the organization’s desire to create something different for the community.

“I think what we wanted to do for this season was really establish something that was about creating something more substantial, being very intentional with our efforts,” Casson said. “What if we showed up in a very grand way?”

That vision helped bring the Mavericks to Halperin Park, a bridge park constructed over Interstate 35E to reconnect Oak Cliff neighborhoods that had been separated by the highway for decades.

“We recognize what this park physically represents, which is connecting communities,” Casson said. “And when you’re able to visit, which we did with April and her team, the vision started to come to life.”

The park officially opened in May after years of planning, fundraising and community involvement. The Mavericks saw an opportunity to bring basketball and entertainment to a space created to strengthen relationships between neighborhoods.

April Allen, president and CEO of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, appreciated the organization choosing Oak Cliff for its season-opening celebration.

“For the Mavs to come here to Oak Cliff, to spend the time, energy and resources that you see here is really a testament to their commitment to community,” Allen said. “We’re so grateful and honored that they chose us for this experience.”

The Mavs Foundation also presented a $50,000 grant to Halperin Park during the celebration, providing additional financial support for the community space.

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert attended the event and emphasized the importance of bringing celebrations and resources to Southern Dallas rather than leaving communities behind.

“We’ve got to continue to make sure that our community members are not left behind, and we’ve got to take things and be bold about going and being a part of community assets like Halperin Park,” Tolbert said. Dallas Mavericks 2025.

(Roberto Hernandez/Dallas Mavericks)

The park represents an opportunity for neighborhoods to reconnect while creating a space where residents can gather and build relationships.

“I see that park as now a bridge that’s going to help us do that, even at a higher level,” Tolbert said.

Nowitzki also recognized the significance of the park and the investment that went into bringing the project to life.

“We all know what this park means to Dallas,” Nowitzki said. “Obviously, it’s been a project that’s been in the works for a long, long time.”

The Mavericks transformed Halperin Park into a gathering place filled with children playing basketball, visiting food vendors and interacting with players they had watched throughout the season.

Casson estimated approximately 3,000 children participated in the Community Tip-Off, including students from kindergarten through sixth-grade after-school programs.

Parents, teachers, local businesses and nonprofit organizations also attended, helping bring different parts of the Southern Dallas community together for the afternoon.

Approximately 200 Mavericks staff members helped organize the celebration, along with basketball operations personnel and corporate partners. Casson emphasized that bringing the entire organization together was an important part of making the event possible.

“When I say it was all hands on deck, it was all hands on deck,” Casson said. “It was really just one goal. How do we make it grand?”

Once the celebration began, the players had opportunities to interact with young fans and share messages about pursuing their dreams.

Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. was among those who took the opportunity to encourage children to believe in themselves and work toward their goals.

“I think it means a lot, you know, to give these kids a lot to look up to,” Johnson said.

Johnson also reflected on messages shared with the children by his teammates, including P.J. Washington, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg, about working hard and remaining focused on their dreams.

As one of the newer members of the Mavericks organization, Johnson appreciated the welcome he received and the chance to begin building relationships with the Dallas community.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to get a chance to spend some time with these kids when I’m done with the interviews. I’m grateful to be here.”

For Casson, having players interact with children was one of the most meaningful parts of the celebration. He believes many athletes can relate to the experiences of young fans because of the coaches, teachers and mentors who helped shape their lives.

“To see your superheroes in person and know that those superheroes raised their hand and said they want to be here and be a part of it for this group is pretty special,” Casson said.

Nowitzki has experienced that relationship with Mavericks fans for more than two decades. Although some of the children were too young to remember his playing career, he appreciated the opportunity to connect with another generation.

“It’s cool to still get embraced by the city that I’ve played for for so long and now is my home,” Nowitzki said. “So definitely special. It means a lot.”

While the Community Tip-Off helped introduce the Mavericks to another generation of fans, the organization hopes to continue bringing similar celebrations to neighborhoods throughout Dallas.

Casson said the team plans to make the event an annual tradition, with future celebrations taking place in different communities.

“This is just the beginning,” Casson said. “This celebration we plan to bring to different communities, special communities throughout Dallas, year after year after year.”

The organization’s plans to visit other neighborhoods will not end its involvement in Southern Dallas. Casson emphasized that the Mavericks intend to continue supporting the community through additional programs, resources and investments.

Halperin Park was built to reconnect neighborhoods that had been separated for decades. On Monday, it also brought together generations of Mavericks fans, from those who watched Nowitzki throughout his career to children meeting him and the current team for the first time.

The Mavericks came to Oak Cliff to celebrate the beginning of the 2026-27 NBA season, but their goal extends beyond one afternoon of basketball and entertainment.

For Casson, the lasting impact of the celebration will depend on the organization’s willingness to continue showing up for the communities it serves.

“I think it’s important when you do any event, big or small, that it’s not a one-off,” Casson said. “This is about showing up again and again and again in different ways.”

The post Dallas Mavericks Unite Players, Legends and the Oak Cliff Community at 2026 Community Tip-Off appeared first on Dallas Weekly.

Based on reporting by The Dallas Weekly.